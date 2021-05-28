Star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet coming to garden theatre performance at Knebworth

Published: 8:28 PM May 28, 2021

The Three Inch Fools are coming to Knebworth House for a performance of Romeo & Juliet. - Credit: Wilson Smith

'O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?'

You will find William Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers at Knebworth House on Wednesday, June 16 when The Three Inch Fools present Romeo and Juliet on the Sunken Lawn.

Romeo & Juliet can be seen in the Sunken Lawn at Knebworth House. - Credit: The Three Inch Fools

The touring troupe will lead the outdoor arts revival this year with family fun, greener touring, and a riotous summer of theatre.

As the sector recovers from a difficult year and attention turns once again to the outdoors, the Three Inch Fools are expanding their output to bring first-class touring theatre to more people than ever before.

Company co-founder and producer James Hyde said: “After a challenging 12 months, and a brief post-lockdown tour last summer, we knew we had to get back on the road and reignite theatre in the open air.

The Three Inch Fools - Credit: The Three Inch Fools

"This year we wanted to reopen our summer of theatre with a bang – we have two lively Shakespeare plays full of fun and farce, plus our very first non-Shakespearean production, a calamitous reimagining of legendary folk tale Robin Hood, and new sustainability goals to make sure that our work is fit for the future.”

The Three Inch Fools’ annual Shakespeare tour has become a mainstay of many venues up and down the country.

This year, the company will be touring two new productions of Romeo and Juliet and The Merry Wives of Windsor, with the Fools presenting an inventive take on the world’s best-known love story in the grounds of Knebworth House.

The Three Inch Fools present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet at Knebworth House. - Credit: The Three Inch Fools

In Romeo and Juliet, the Bard's tragic romantic epic gets the Three Inch Fools treatment, with live music-making, deft physicality and vibrant storytelling.

Expect fast-paced drama, plenty of musical instruments, and many a quick costume change along the way as five actors showcase the story of the Montagues and the Capulets.

The Three Inch Fools present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet at Knebworth House. - Credit: The Three Inch Fools

Thanks to support from Arts Council England, The Three Inch Fools will be piloting a project to develop a greener model of touring and to bring sustainable and regenerative practices with them on the road.

Knebworth garden theatre ticket holders are advised to come prepared for the weather – the performance will continue rain or shine.

The latest government guidelines will be followed at the time of the performance. Social distanced squares will be drawn out on the lawn to encourage groups to stick to their bubbles to enjoy to show.

Gates open at 6.30pm and the performance starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £16 adults, £10 under-18s, and free under-10s. It costs £45 for a family of four (two adults and two under-18s).

Visit www.knebworthhouse.com/events/garden-theatre-romeo-juliet/ for more details.