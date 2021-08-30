Metal fans welcome back The Rock Den to Hatfield's Breaks Manor after lockdown
- Credit: Martyn Taylor. Supplied by The Rock Den.
Forget your lockdown blues... The Rock Den is back at Breaks Manor!
Starved of gigs for 18 months, the waiting was finally over for metal fans at 7pm on Saturday, August 21 as the doors finally reopened at Hatfield’s premier live music venue.
To their credit – and some relief – promoters Dean and Sue Archer saw their faithful Rock Den ‘Massive’ return to witness house band Dean’s Addiction get the party started before The Smokin’ Prophets from Southampton launched into their set.
Next up were the punky Born To Destruct, bringing their special brand of 'Destruction Punk Rock' and banter with the crowd.
Finally, as the bar did some brisk trade, Cambridge rockers The Hot One Two stormed onto the stage with a high octane performance – but were only allowed to leave after three encores.
Now into its eight year, The Rock Den's September 25 line-up features Watford alternative metal band Assimilate, Still Remains UK doing an album launch, and Cheltenham metallers Isolation, plus Dean's Addiction opening the show.
Tickets are £10 advance or £15 on the door. Visit www.fatsoma.com to book tickets.
