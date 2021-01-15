Chance to win rock music venue's latest raffle prize
- Credit: Dean Archer / The Rock Den
There's still time to enter the latest online raffle from a popular Hatfield rock music venue.
Following the success of The Rock Den's recent real ale competition, organisers are now giving someone the chance to win a new Blackstar U120 Bass Cab Combo.
These retail for around £320 and produce an amazing sound. Raffle tickets are £7.50 each.
Rock Den supremo Dean Archer said: "Again, we will limit them to just 200, so there's a very good chance of winning this amazing item.
"As with our real ale competition, the monies will go towards The Rock Den and the bands that play for us."
To buy a raffle ticket, visit https://raffall.com/149729/event/enter-raffle-to-win-blackstar-u120-bass-cab-combo-hosted-by-dean-charles-archer
The raffle ends Friday, January 29 at 6.30pm or when the last ticket is sold, whichever is sooner.
The Rock Den stages concerts at Breaks Manor in Hatfield.
Its previous competition to win 144 bottles of real ale from The 3 Brewers was won by Rock Den regular Mark Vining from Histon, Cambridge.