Let's rock! Live gigs set to return to town's historic music venue
- Credit: Steve Ritchie photography
Organisers of a monthly rock night in Hatfield are preparing for the return of gigs.
Live music will echo through the hallowed hall of Breaks Manor once again, following the government’s roadmap plans.
From May 17, social distance gigs will be able to return and, if all goes well, June 21 will see full capacity gigs return.
This is great news for the Hatfield partnership of Sue and Dean Archer of The Rock Den, who have been staging live events for eight years at their iconic venue.
Even during lockdown, the pair have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to raise funds by organising online raffles for an upgrade to the venue's PA system, their current and third raffle being a 55" Smart TV.
Details of past and future raffles can be found on their Facebook page www.facebook/therockden or website www.therockden.com
Live music has always been a part of the town where, historically, the Breaks has been a vibrant centre for chart groups and for notable Hatfield musicians such as Donovan, Colin Blunstone of The Zombies, and Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones.
Hatfield Polytechnic also hosted live music in the 80s with the PowerHouse Rock Disco on Sunday nights, which showcased local and UK talent.
The Rock Den will go live once again soon, so stay tuned!