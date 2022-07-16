A previous Rock at the Castle, which returns on August 7, 2022. - Credit: Steve Beeston. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Rock at the Castle returns next month and organisers have announced the Hertford music festival's chosen charity.

This year's Rock at the Castle will take place on Sunday, August 7 from 12.30pm to 7pm.

Rock at the Castle is set to return on August 7, 2022. - Credit: Steve Beeston

The free music festival will be held in the grounds of Hertford Castle and has seen thousands of visitors return year on year.

Although Rock at the Castle is a free event to attend, this year’s selected charity, East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, will be fundraising on the gates to transform the play area at Hertford County Hospital.

Hertford County Hospital. - Credit: Hertford County Hospital.

Eloise Huddleston, charity director at East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are delighted to be Rock at the Castle’s chosen charity of the year, not least because it is exactly 200 years this year since Hertford County Hospital originated as one room in Hertford Castle!

“The funds raised will help us transform the play area at Hertford County Hospital to make visiting hospital a little easier for children and their parents.

"We will refurbish the garden area so that children and their parents can take a break outside and also provide sensory toys that will help children, including children with complex and additional needs, cope better with their treatment.

"The sensory toys help calm and distract children so they can be treated more easily.”

The charity was selected from many applications by Hertford town councillors on Monday, June 20.

The crowd at a previous Rock at the Castle. - Credit: Steve Beeston

Cllr Jane Sartin, Hertford Town Council’s chairman of development and leisure, said: “A number of charities made a very strong case to be selected as the Rock at the Castle charity beneficiary, and it was a tough decision.

"The money raised should make a positive difference to children’s experience of visiting Hertford County Hospital, and I hope everyone attending the event will be generous with their donations.”

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity supports four hospitals: Hertford County Hospital, Lister Hospital in Stevenage, the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood.

The Rock at the Castle 2022 line-up is due to be announced and this year's sponsors are McMullen’s Brewery, Johnson & Co, and Duffield Harrison Solicitors.