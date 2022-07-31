Free music festival Rock at the Castle returns to Hertford Castle with line-ups on three stages
- Credit: Steve Beeston
Free music festival Rock at the Castle returns next weekend.
Rock at the Castle 2022 will take place in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 7 from 12.30pm to 7pm.
Although free to attend, this year’s selected charity, East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals, will be fundraising on the gates.
Donations received from Rock at the Castle will help enhance the care given to children being treated at Hertford County Hospital.
Funds raised will help to refurbish the hospital garden, which will provide a space for children and their parents to take some time out to relax and unwind and sensory toys will help calm children who can often be anxious in a hospital environment.
What is the Rock at the Castle 2022 line-up?
With three stages spread over three different areas, there will be something for everyone, with acoustic, folk, indie, rock, and pop music to enjoy.
The main stage will be on the Castle lawn along with refreshment stands.
The Moat Garden and the Island stages will be home to solo and duo acts with a more relaxed and acoustic feel.
Here is the scheduled line-up for Rock at the Castle 2022.
Main Stage
12.30pm-1pm: Neil Gowans & The Winos
1.20pm-1.50pm: Wasted Rhymes
2.10pm-2.40pm: Lucy-May
3pm-3.30pm: Soul Revue
3.50pm-4.20pm: Sofasonic
4.40pm-5.10pm: Eponine
5.30pm-6pm: Lyra
6.20pm-7pm: The Astons
Island Stage
12.35pm-12.55pm: Tracy Lee Norman
1.05pm-1.22pm: Dominic Kaye
1.35pm-1.55pm: Dan Thomas
2.05pm-2.25pm: Wudi & The Ice Creams
2.35pm-2.55pm: Jenny Salmon
3.05pm-3.25pm: George Croucher
3.35pm-3.55pm: Marshland Pete
4.05pm-4.25pm: Immi Davis
4.35pm-4.55pm: Grace Whitford
5.05pm-5.25pm: Chris Sims
5.35pm-5.55pm: Cedar Rose Johnson
Moat Garden Stage
12.35pm-12.55pm: The Rolling Moss
1.05pm-1.25pm: Geoff Carne
1.35pm-1.55pm: Aletia Upstairs
2.05pm-2.25pm: Paul Booth
2.35pm-2.55pm: Orchard
3.05pm-3.25pm: Dear Wife
3.35pm-4.10pm: Adam Fearn
4.35pm-4.55pm: Why Not
5.05pm-5.25pm: R.N.R.
5.35pm-5.55pm: Rob Powell
The line-up is subject to change.
How to find Hertford Castle
The Castle grounds can be accessed by foot at any of the following pedestrian gates: Castle Street, St Andrew Street Car Park, Main Castle Gate off The Wash, through the Moat Garden on Castle Street, or the gate off of Gascoyne Way.
There is no parking at Hertford Castle, but there are a number of car parks close to the Castle which are free to use on Sundays.
Hertford Town Council is grateful to headline sponsor McMullen’s Brewery, as well as associate sponsors, Duffield Harrison Solicitors and Johnson & Co.
Visitors are limited to bringing no more alcohol on site than four cans of beer/cider/pre-mixed drinks or one bottle of wine, which will be decanted on entry, per person into the premises before 4pm.
No glass will be allowed on site.
Visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events for event updates.