Rock at the Castle is set to return to Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 7, 2022. - Credit: Steve Beeston

Free music festival Rock at the Castle returns next weekend.

Rock at the Castle 2022 will take place in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 7 from 12.30pm to 7pm.

A previous Rock at the Castle, which returns on August 7, 2022. - Credit: Steve Beeston. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Although free to attend, this year’s selected charity, East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals, will be fundraising on the gates.

Donations received from Rock at the Castle will help enhance the care given to children being treated at Hertford County Hospital.

Funds raised will help to refurbish the hospital garden, which will provide a space for children and their parents to take some time out to relax and unwind and sensory toys will help calm children who can often be anxious in a hospital environment.





What is the Rock at the Castle 2022 line-up?

With three stages spread over three different areas, there will be something for everyone, with acoustic, folk, indie, rock, and pop music to enjoy.

The main stage will be on the Castle lawn along with refreshment stands.

Audience members watching a band on stage at a previous Rock at the Castle. - Credit: Steve Beeston

The Moat Garden and the Island stages will be home to solo and duo acts with a more relaxed and acoustic feel.

Here is the scheduled line-up for Rock at the Castle 2022.

Main Stage

12.30pm-1pm: Neil Gowans & The Winos

1.20pm-1.50pm: Wasted Rhymes

2.10pm-2.40pm: Lucy-May

3pm-3.30pm: Soul Revue

3.50pm-4.20pm: Sofasonic

4.40pm-5.10pm: Eponine

5.30pm-6pm: Lyra

6.20pm-7pm: The Astons

Island Stage

12.35pm-12.55pm: Tracy Lee Norman

1.05pm-1.22pm: Dominic Kaye

1.35pm-1.55pm: Dan Thomas

2.05pm-2.25pm: Wudi & The Ice Creams

2.35pm-2.55pm: Jenny Salmon

3.05pm-3.25pm: George Croucher

3.35pm-3.55pm: Marshland Pete

4.05pm-4.25pm: Immi Davis

4.35pm-4.55pm: Grace Whitford

5.05pm-5.25pm: Chris Sims

5.35pm-5.55pm: Cedar Rose Johnson

Moat Garden Stage

12.35pm-12.55pm: The Rolling Moss

1.05pm-1.25pm: Geoff Carne

1.35pm-1.55pm: Aletia Upstairs

2.05pm-2.25pm: Paul Booth

2.35pm-2.55pm: Orchard

3.05pm-3.25pm: Dear Wife

3.35pm-4.10pm: Adam Fearn

4.35pm-4.55pm: Why Not

5.05pm-5.25pm: R.N.R.

5.35pm-5.55pm: Rob Powell

The line-up is subject to change.

How to find Hertford Castle

The Castle grounds can be accessed by foot at any of the following pedestrian gates: Castle Street, St Andrew Street Car Park, Main Castle Gate off The Wash, through the Moat Garden on Castle Street, or the gate off of Gascoyne Way.

There is no parking at Hertford Castle, but there are a number of car parks close to the Castle which are free to use on Sundays.

Hertford Town Council is grateful to headline sponsor McMullen’s Brewery, as well as associate sponsors, Duffield Harrison Solicitors and Johnson & Co.

Visitors are limited to bringing no more alcohol on site than four cans of beer/cider/pre-mixed drinks or one bottle of wine, which will be decanted on entry, per person into the premises before 4pm.

No glass will be allowed on site.

Visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events for event updates.

Hertford Castle provides the backdrop for the main stage at Rock at the Castle. - Credit: Steve Beeston



