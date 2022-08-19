Gallery

Rock at the Castle 2022 returned to the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Thousands of people attended a free charity music festival which raised more than £2,400.

Rock at the Castle took place in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 7.

Rock at the Castle took place in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

The annual festival organised by Hertford Town Council saw an estimated 6,500 visitors, with musicians and bands performing across three stages.

Acts included pop cover bands, Mod acts, soft rock and indie artists, folk and country musicians, and acoustic soloists and groups.

Main stage musicians included Neil Gowans & The Winos, Lucy-May, Sofasonic, Eponine, LYRA and headlining act The Astons.

A singer on stage at Rock at the Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

The musicians rocked out to crowds who sang and danced the day away within the picturesque castle setting.

The event's chosen charity this year was East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity, whose dedicated volunteers raised £2,417 on the day.

Councillor Jane Sartin, Hertford Town Council’s chairman of the development and leisure committee, said: “After a two-year absence, it was fantastic to see the return Rock at the Castle, and to see so many people enjoying the event.

"It’s an event which takes a lot of organisation and the support of many people, and I’m grateful to the staff of Hertford Town Council and everyone involved in putting together the programme of performers, and to the performers themselves who gave their time and talents for free.”

Rock at the Castle 2022 in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

North and East Hertfordshire Hospitals raise funds for projects above and beyond the remit of the NHS, which helps to enhance patient care and experience.

Donations received from Rock at the Castle will help enhance the care given to children being treated at Hertford County Hospital.

Funds raised will go towards refurbishing the hospital garden, which will provide a space for the children and their parents to take some time out to relax and unwind, and sensory toys.

Festival-goers enjoying Rock at the Castle 2022 in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Eloise Huddleston, charity director of East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals, said: “East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity team had an amazing day at Rock at the Castle! A million thanks goes to Hertford Town Council for deciding to support us.

"We support the four East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust hospitals: Hertford County Hospital, Lister Hospital, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre and New QEII Hospital to help them continue to give exceptional care to all our patients.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to all the public that made such generous donations on the day. Your gifts will allow us to transform the play area at Hertford County Hospital to make visiting hospital easier for our littlest patients.

"We will refurbish the garden area so that children and their parents can take a break outside and provide sensory toys that will help children, including children with complex and additional needs, cope better with their treatment.

"The sensory toys help calm and distract children so they can be treated more easily.

"If you would like to know more about our work then please take a look at www.enhhcharity.org.uk."

Headline Rock at the Castle sponsors were McMullen’s and associate sponsors Johnson and Co and Duffield Harrison.

Rock at the Castle 2022 in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Festival-goers enjoying Rock at the Castle 2022 in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Festival-goers enjoying Rock at the Castle 2022 in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council