Race for Life returns to Welwyn Hatfield later this year with a half price offer currently running for those signing up in January.

The annual Cancer Research UK fundraiser will take place in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

Later in the year there are Race for Life events scheduled for Stevenage on Sunday, July 10 and in St Albans a week later on Sunday, July 17.

Residents across Hertfordshire are being invited to kick-start the New Year by signing up to the Cancer Research UK events.



The charity's much-loved fundraisers are returning to the area and anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50

You can sign up now for Cancer Research UK's Race For Life events in Hertfordshire this year. - Credit: Lesley Martin

Every year around 37,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

The WGC Race for Life events take place at Stanborough Park, Stanborough Road, on Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Participants in Cancer Research UK's Race For Life. - Credit: Lesley Martin

Women, men and children can choose from the 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option, too.

Elisa Mitchell added: “Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Welwyn & Hatfield will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow latest government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.



“We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe," Elisa added.

"If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”



To enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, visit raceforlife.org



