People are being invited to step into spring by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Welwyn Hatfield with an Easter sale currently running.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the borough next month and anyone who joins between Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30

The Race for Life events take place at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Women, men and children can choose from 5K and 10K events.

Race for Life participants - Credit: Kevin Michael Ladden Photography

There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy – a mud-splattered obstacle course – and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option, too.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

Rhianna Haywood, Race for Life spokesperson for Hertfordshire, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So we’re asking people across the region: 'Who will you Race for?' Our Race for Life events are open to all.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Welwyn Hatfield will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life participants with medals - Credit: Kevin Michael Ladden Photography

People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

The Race for Life entry fee only covers the cost of event delivery. Money raised by participants goes towards life-saving research.

In 2022 organisers will be asking for a £50 minimum sponsorship. If any Race for Life events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee.