Join Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Vintage Day fun at Mill Green Museum and Watermill
- Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service
Two special events will be held at the Watermill and Mill Green Museum for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
On Thursday, June 2, the Welwyn Hatfield heritage site will host its Jubilee Family Day, from 11am to 4pm.
From fun garden games to crafting your own crown, musical entertainment, and themed refreshments from the café, there will be lots to keep kids entertained.
On Friday, June 3, visit the museum and watermill for its Vintage Jubilee Day and immerse yourself in all things 1950s.
Again running from 11am to 4pm, there will be a display of classic vintage cars, the opportunity to make your own vintage brooch, music and jiving as well as themed refreshments from the café.
On both days you will have the opportunity to visit Mill Green Museum's new exhibition, Coronation Celebrations, which will whisk you back to that special day in 1953 when millions watched Queen Elizabeth II crowned.
Explore how the community of Welwyn Hatfield celebrated and see original objects loaned from Hatfield House highlighting the important role the Marquess of Salisbury had as bearer of the Sword of State.
You will also have the chance to tour the 18th century working watermill, and buy some of the stone ground, organic wholemeal flour for your own Jubilee baking.
These days are part of a larger programme of events down at the watermill.
The ‘Live at the Mill’ series brings together a range of local musicians to play in the garden on the last Sunday of every month throughout the summer.
From a saxophone sextet to barbershop, folk music, a pop duo and a local community choir, bring your own blanket or find a seat in the Miller’s Kitchen and enjoy some light refreshments while you listen.
Looking further ahead, the Teddy Bear Fun Day will return this year on Friday, August 19. So save the date, bring your teddy bear along to the picnic, and enjoy lots of bear related craft activities.
You can find out more about all our events and book tickets at www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/whats-on