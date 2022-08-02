Queen Symphonic set times for Hatfield Park concert

Queen Symphonic performing at Castle Howard in 2021. Queen Symphonic will rock Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6. - Credit: Charlotte Graham

Queen Symphonic will rock Hatfield Park with the music of Queen this weekend.

Revellers in the grounds of Hatfield House will be able to enjoy stunning orchestral arrangements of Queen’s biggest hits on Saturday, August 6.

This epic show, conducted by the composer Richard Sidwell, sees star performers from the smash hit London West End production We Will Rock You appear alongside a full rock band together with The Heart of England Orchestra.

It is set to be a truly spectacular celebration of Queen songs.

Expect to hear tracks such as The Show Must Go One, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more given a rock symphonic treatment.

This is a picnic-style concert so friends and families can bring food to the park to enjoy an unmissable show with support from Irish singer-songwriter Jack Lukeman and Rock Choir.

Gates open at 5pm and here are the organisers' scheduled set times for the Queen Symphonic concert in Hatfield Park.

Queen Symphonic concert Hatfield Park set times

5pm: Gates open

5.35pm: Jack Lukeman

6.35pm: Rock Choir

7.30pm: Queen Symphonic

8.30pm: INTERVAL

9pm: Queen Symphonic

Timings are approximate and are subject to minor change.

Queen Symphonic will be the second night of three successive concerts staged by Bedford-based independent promoter LPH Concerts & Events in Hatfield Park following Friday's show by Paloma Faith.

Simply Red will play their biggest hits on Sunday night.

Limited tickets can still be purchased at www.lph.live. Buying in advance is strongly advised for the best value tickets as prices will increase on the door.

Queen Symphonic will rock Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6. - Credit: LPH Concerts & Events

Advance tickets for Queen Symphonic are £26, plus booking fees, and £10 plus fees for child aged five to 16 years.

Parking will be available on site, free of charge.

You can visit the LPH Concerts’ social channels for more info: @LPHConcerts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more info, click on the event listing at https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/venues/hatfield-park

