News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

The Bohemian Rhapsody of Queen Symphonic concert will rock you in Hatfield Park this summer

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:04 PM February 17, 2022
Queen Symphonic perform on stage

Queen's biggest hits can be heard in Hatfield when Queen Symphonic perform in Hatfield Park this August.

The biggest hits of Queen will be performed with a classical twist at a spectacular summer show that will rock you in Hatfield.

Star performers from the smash-hit London West End production We Will Rock You will take to the stage in Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, as part of a rock and orchestral concert celebrating the music of Queen.

Queen Symphonic will entertain the crowds with a huge rock show in Hertfordshire. More than 60 performers will be on stage, with the We Will Rock You star singers backed by a full rock band together with The Heart of England Orchestra.

Queen Symphonic Perform at Castle Howard

Queen Symphonic perform Queen's biggest hits - Credit: Charlotte Graham

This outdoor gig will be an unmissable date on the summer calendar with friends and families enjoying picnics in the park, while singing and dancing along to classic Queen hits.

With award-winning composer Richard Sidwell expanding the original Queen arrangements into a completely new symphonic score, this will be a show on an epic scale.

Early bird tickets for this rock and classical rave are available at just £26 – and £10 for children aged 5-16 – and go on general sale from 10am on February 24 via www.lphconcertsandevents.co.uk.

The Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

This summer's Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Queen – Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor – can stake a claim as the greatest ever rock band and their catalogue of global hits is incredible.

Queen Symphonic will bring these to life with tracks including Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want To Break Free, We Are The Champions, Somebody To Love, The Show Must Go On, Who Wants To Live Forever, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now and We Will Rock You among the songs to be performed.

Queen Symphonic perform

Queen Symphonic will perform at Hatfield Park this summer - Credit: Charlotte Graham

Most Read

  1. 1 Fried chicken pop-up founded by Hatfield friends to open in Galleria
  2. 2 Child left with injuries by damaged Hatfield Galleria rides
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 5 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Hertfordshire right now
  2. 5 Construction of major £20m apartment complex for over 60s under way
  3. 6 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
  4. 7 Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks
  5. 8 First inclusive Valentine's disco held in Welwyn Garden City
  6. 9 Flasher ‘exposed himself before touching himself’ in Hatfield park
  7. 10 Herts police among forces with most officer misconduct hearings

West End stars Emma Hatton, Jenna Lee-James, Jon Boydon and Peter Eldridge are sure to have the audience on their feet as they perform these favourites against the stunning backdrop of Hatfield Park.

Queen fans and their families can bring picnics and goodies, chairs and blankets and get enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.

Paloma Faith will play Hatfield Park the evening before Queen Symphonic on Friday, August 5, with Simply Red and special guest Lisa Stansfield set to arrive for a concert on Sunday, August 7. 

Queen Symphonic performing on stage

Queen's hits will be performed by Queen Symphonic in Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Graham

Queen Symphonic performing last year.

Queen Symphonic performing last year. - Credit: Charlotte Graham

This summer's Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

This summer's Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity


Music
Days Out Guide
Hatfield House
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Google Earth image of Great North Road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heading towards Potters Bar

Herts Live News

Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Herts police

Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Dan Mountney

person
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

Dan Mountney

person
During half-term you can visit IWM Duxford, see snowdrops at Benington Lordship, and see tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park

Days Out Guide

7 things to do and places to visit this February half-term

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon