The biggest hits of Queen will be performed with a classical twist at a spectacular summer show that will rock you in Hatfield.

Star performers from the smash-hit London West End production We Will Rock You will take to the stage in Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, as part of a rock and orchestral concert celebrating the music of Queen.

Queen Symphonic will entertain the crowds with a huge rock show in Hertfordshire. More than 60 performers will be on stage, with the We Will Rock You star singers backed by a full rock band together with The Heart of England Orchestra.

This outdoor gig will be an unmissable date on the summer calendar with friends and families enjoying picnics in the park, while singing and dancing along to classic Queen hits.

With award-winning composer Richard Sidwell expanding the original Queen arrangements into a completely new symphonic score, this will be a show on an epic scale.

Early bird tickets for this rock and classical rave are available at just £26 – and £10 for children aged 5-16 – and go on general sale from 10am on February 24 via www.lphconcertsandevents.co.uk.

Queen – Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor – can stake a claim as the greatest ever rock band and their catalogue of global hits is incredible.

Queen Symphonic will bring these to life with tracks including Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want To Break Free, We Are The Champions, Somebody To Love, The Show Must Go On, Who Wants To Live Forever, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now and We Will Rock You among the songs to be performed.

West End stars Emma Hatton, Jenna Lee-James, Jon Boydon and Peter Eldridge are sure to have the audience on their feet as they perform these favourites against the stunning backdrop of Hatfield Park.

Queen fans and their families can bring picnics and goodies, chairs and blankets and get enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.

Paloma Faith will play Hatfield Park the evening before Queen Symphonic on Friday, August 5, with Simply Red and special guest Lisa Stansfield set to arrive for a concert on Sunday, August 7.

