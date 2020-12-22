Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte ‘loves gossip’

Video

Published: 4:37 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 4:41 PM December 22, 2020

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 5 of Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Queen Charlotte is widely regarded to be the first mixed-race member of the British Royal family and this is showcased in new Netflix series Bridgerton.

While Bridgerton is a fictional world, Queen Charlotte was a real person.

She descended from Margarita de Castro e Sousa, a noblewoman with ancestry reputedly from the Portuguese Royal house.

Queen Charlotte was married to King George III, who was depicted in the biopic The Madness of King George.

Having appeared on our TV screens in Luther and Silent Witness, Golda Rosheuvel plays the society tastemaker in Bridgerton, Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of Julia Quinn’s much-loved novels.

One of the extravagant balls in the series was filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Golda says: “I play Queen Charlotte, and she sits at the top of the food chain, I would say.

"Everything she says must go. Not a bad position to be in.”

Going into further detail, she describes Queen Charlotte as “wealthy, dirty rich, addicted to snuff, devoted to her family”.

She also “loves gossip” and “is divinely in love with her husband who is slowly going mad”.

“She was married to King George and that’s really a true story,” says Golda.

“In this world of Bridgerton, she is definitely a little childlike, rebellious and she has quite a wicked sense of humour.”

Golda loved the script of the Netflix series set against the backdrop of Regency-era England with a contemporary twist, as seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

Think a Jane Austen mash-up with Gossip Girl given the Shondaland treatment.

“My initial thoughts about the script was that it was really nice to see a story with lots of women and the writing was really atmospheric.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 2 of Netflix series Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“It’s a world that I love and to see that play out through female eyes, through female energy, was really something quite exciting and intriguing.”

While Bridgerton is a fictional world, Queen Charlotte was a real person.

However, the Queen Charlotte Golda plays is a creation of showrunner Chris Van Dusen’s making, because she’s not actually in the best-selling books.

The North Front of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire where scenes of Netflix series Bridgerton were filmed - Credit: Alan Davies

“I did little bits of research on the relationship between her and George,” adds Golda.

“I also researched what she looked like as that was important because it’s a very similar look to myself.

“This is really a period drama like you’ve never seen before because it sits itself right in the 21st century.

"I can grab hold of it, be engaged with it and how it relates to me.

“I think that having a Black Queen is really interesting and joyous and celebrates the modern world as well.”

Bridgerton can be seen on Netflix from December 25.

Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day. - Credit: Netflix







