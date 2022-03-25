The main cast members of Potters Bar Theatre Company's forthcoming production of Calendar Girls. Left to right: Front row: Josy Cousin, Samantha Stringle, Lorraine Bottomley, and Sharon Lottari. Back row: Lisa Large, Debbie Kemp, Julie Markey and Dorothy Hodd White. - Credit: Michelle Williams

A theatre company is aiming to raise £5,000 for charity with its next production.

Potters Bar Theatre Company are staging the hit Gary Barlow and Tim Firth musical Calendar Girls at the Wyllyotts Theatre from April 26 to April 30.

At the same time they are also raising money for the charity Blood Cancer UK.

Some of PBTC's suppliers are donating services at a reduced price or for free, and £1 from each ticket sold will also be going to the blood cancer charity.

Potters Bar Theatre Company's forthcoming production of Calendar Girls The Musical can be seen at the Wyllyotts Theatre, with £1 from each ticket sold being donated to Blood Cancer UK. - Credit: Potters Bar Theatre Company

Show director David Bottomley said: “Like many groups now performing the show we wanted to continue to support Blood Cancer UK, so £1 from every ticket sold will go directly to the charity.

"In addition, many of the suppliers we are using for the show have agreed a reduction in their prices or even offered free services to allow us to raise more money for this worthy cause.”

Based on the 2003 film, and written by Take That singer-songwriter Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, the award-winning comedy musical tells the true-life story and phenomenon of Yorkshire’s own Calendar Girls.

The group of WI members were inspired by the death of Angela Baker's husband, John Richard Baker, who died from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 54 in 1998.

During his illness, Baker's friends began to raise money, initially with the aim of purchasing a sofa for the visitors' lounge in the hospital where John was treated.

Nothing could have prepared them for the way their now famous nude calendar, with strategically-placed props, took off.

To date, they have raised over £5 million for Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research, now Blood Cancer UK, the UK's leading blood cancer charity.

The main cast members of Potters Bar Theatre Company's forthcoming production of Calendar Girls in T-shirts with buns on the front and with the collecting buckets for Blood Cancer UK. - Credit: Michelle Williams

A PBTC spokesperson said: "Please join us in the journey of this fabulous and funny musical with unforgettable songs and powerful story which will leave your heart soaring as well as helping raise money for Blood Cancer UK."

The show is being performed in Potters Bar at the Wyllyotts Theatre, off Darkes Lane, from Tuesday, April 26 through to Saturday, April 30, with evening performances at 7.30pm.

There's also a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the Wyllyotts Theatre box office on 01707 645005 or online at www.tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk



