Potters Bar's very own Calendar Girls have smashed their charity target by raising more than £10,500 from their latest musical.

Potters Bar Theatre Company's recent production of Calendar Girls, directed by David Bottomley, played on the stage at the Wyllyotts Theatre at the end of April.

The plan was not only to bring this heart-warming musical to Potters Bar but also to raise money for Blood Cancer UK. The original target was £5,000.

Potters Bar Theatre Company's Calendar Girls' cast at the curtain call - Credit: Steve Beeston

When the curtain came down on the production of Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's musical, this truly wonderful show had made audiences laugh and cry.

The amazing cast received standing ovations and every night announced the total raised so far.

It was with immense pride that following the final performance David Bottomley, the director and vice chair of Potters Bar Theatre Company, was able to announce that over £10,590 had been raised – more than double the amount the company had dreamt of raising for Blood Cancer UK. And the total is still growing.

The Miss Yorkshire scene from Potters Bar Theatre Company's production of hit musical Calendar Girls. - Credit: Steve Beeston

A PBTC spokesperson said: "The cast created a truly memorable production and their own Calendar Girls calendar was created including photos of the cast which sold out and had to be reprinted during the week. The money raised went to the charity collection.

"The directors, cast and crew, and all those associated with the Potters Bar Theatre Company production would like to thank our wonderful audiences and all those who have contributed to raising such an amazing amount for the charity."

They added: "We hope that we have inspired some of you and you will come and join us when we next take to the stage for Ladies In Lavender."

You can see Ladies In Lavender from Tuesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 18 at North Mymms Memorial Hall in Welham Green.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm and there's a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm.

To book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/pbtc

The company's next production at the Wyllyotts Theatre will be ‘Kipps – The New Half a Sixpence Musical’ in November 2022.

To find out more about the company or to join, visit www.pottersbartheatrecompany.co.uk or find Potters Bar Theatre Company on Facebook.

If you would like to add to PBTC's fundraising total for Blood Cancer UK, visit the Justgiving page at https://tinyurl.com/2k8pbfnb

Potters Bar Theatre Company's Calendar Girls cast on stage. - Credit: Steve Beeston



