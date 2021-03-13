'Great gig in the park' – Pink Floyd to release live Knebworth album

Published: 3:00 PM March 13, 2021

Shine On You Crazy Diamond... Pink Floyd's performance at the 1990 Silver Clef Awards Winners concert at Knebworth is to be released as a live album. - Credit: Pete Still / Hipgnosis

Legendary rock group Pink Floyd are to release a live album recorded at Knebworth.

Pink Floyd 'Live at Knebworth 1990' will be released for the first time on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms on Friday, April 30, 2021.

This stunning live concert features a number of the band's best-known songs, including Comfortably Numb from The Wall album, The Great Gig In The Sky, and Wish You Were Here.

You can listen to Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5, from the concert below.

Featuring seven tracks in total, the performance was part of the star-studded 1990 Silver Clef Award Winners concert held at Knebworth House on June 30, 1990.

Pink Floyd had previously headlined the Knebworth Festival 15 years earlier, on Saturday, July 5, 1975.

"There is something special about Knebworth," reminisced drummer Nick Mason.

"We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70s, and this show was no different.

"As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year."

The all-day 'Live Aid' style Silver Clef concert featured the talents of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits, Genesis, Status Quo, Phil Collins, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant with Jimmy Page, Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Eric Clapton, and Tears For Fears.

Around 120,000 music fans saw these giants of rock appear on the hallowed stage of Knebworth.

The great gig in the park was a fundraiser in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, profits from which went towards setting up the BRIT School.

The concert was broadcast globally on MTV to millions of fans around the world.

Sax player Candy Dulfer on stage with rock legends Pink Floyd at Knebworth in 1990 for the Silver Clef Winners concert. - Credit: Pete Still / Hipgnosis

David Munns, chairman of Nordoff Robbins, remembers the event well.

“The Knebworth concert was a defining moment in the music industry’s commitment to Nordoff Robbins, the BRIT Trust and the concept of the BRIT School.

"What a fantastic day it was, culminating in this brilliant performance by Pink Floyd.

"The money raised allowed the BRIT School to come into being and allowed Nordoff Robbins to significantly expand its service.

"Knebworth will go down in history as one of those great moments and the music industry should be very proud of what it achieved."

The great gig in the park... Pink Floyd on stage during their performance at Knebworth in 1990. - Credit: Pete Still / Hipgnosis

Songs from the live recording have been available in the past, most notably on Silver Clef concert compilation Knebworth – The Album.

Previously unreleased in audio form until it appeared as part of 2019’s Pink Floyd box set The Later Years, the full concert is now available as CD or double vinyl set for the first time as a standalone album.

The sleeve for Pink Floyd Live At Knebworth 1990, which is released on April 30. - Credit: Warner Music

Pink Floyd's headline set at Knebworth opens with Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5, and also includes Money from album The Dark Side of the Moon, Sorrow from A Momentary Lapse of Reason, and Run Like Hell.

The performance has been remixed from the original master tapes by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and recording engineer Andy Jackson, and features all seven tracks performed on the day.

A view of the Pink Floyd 1990 concert at Knebworth from the crowd. - Credit: Henry Lytton Cobbold

Knebworth House's Henry Lytton Cobbold is delighted the momentous 1990 concert is being released.

He tweeted that he has "vivid memories of what a magical evening it was with the lasers refracted by light rain and mist".

Pink Floyd – David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason, and keyboardist Richard Wright – were joined on stage by members of their touring band including Guy Pratt, Jon Carin, Tim Renwick, and Gary Wallis.

Pink Floyd on stage at Knebworth in 1990. - Credit: Pete Still / Hipgnosis

Backing vocals came from Durga McBroom, Sam Brown and her mother Vicki, and original The Great Gig in the Sky vocalist Clare Torry.

Floyd also welcomed sax player Candy Dulfer and keyboard player and composer Michael Kamen as guest musicians.

Saxophonist Candy Dulfer appears on opening track Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1 to 5, and returns for Money.

Mason added: "It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful Candy Dulfer to play. I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn’t have an opportunity to utilise her for more.

Sax player Candy Dulfer and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason on stage at Knebworth in 1990. - Credit: Pete Still / Hipgnosis

"We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting. Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous 10 years, it’s great to have something of his playing on the recording.”

He plays keyboards on Comfortably Numb and Run Like Hell.

The live Knebworth album features new artwork shot by Pink Floyd collaborator Aubrey 'Po' Powell, of Hipgnosis, and designed by Peter Curzon of StormStudios.

The sleeve for Pink Floyd Live At Knebworth 1990, which is released on April 30. - Credit: Warner Music

