Things to do

Gallery

Mick Hucknall performing in Hatfield Park. Simply Red were supported by Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace, with TV celebs Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in the crowd. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

The stars came out for Simply Red's show in Hatfield Park on Sunday night.

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Mick Hucknall's chart-topping group headlined the third night of concerts at the Hertfordshire stately home over the weekend.

Following gigs by Paloma Faith and Queen Symphonic the nights before, Simply Red were supported by Marisha Wallace and Lisa Stansfield on August 7.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash watching the Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

And in the audience for the Hatfield House gig were newlyweds Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon.

Loose Women panellist Stacey posted on her Instagram stories that the two TV celebrities were on a 'special date night' yesterday.

Newlyweds Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash watching the Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

With lead singer Mick Hucknall in good voice, headliners Simply Red played their biggest hits for the crowd.

Their set included Holding Back The Years, number one single Fairground, Stars, and If You Don't Know Me By Now, which had fans singing along with the band.

Marisha Wallace supported Simply Red at their Hatfield Park concert. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Earlier in the evening, the powerful voice of Marisha Wallace had opened the show.

The West End star and singer belted out top tunes including a cover of Prince's Purple Rain.

Singer Lisa Stansfield was the special guest of Simply Red at their concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Lisa Stansfield then took to the stage as Simply Red's special guest and, of course, performed number one smash All Around the World in her set.

Singer Lisa Stansfield performing on stage at the Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill





Pictures of Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park

Still Holding Back the Years, Mick Hucknall of Simply Red on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Mick Hucknall on stage at Simply Red's concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Mick Hucknall on stage at Simply Red's concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red singing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Simply Red's concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Marisha Wallace supported Simply Red at their Hatfield Park concert. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Marisha Wallace on stage supporting Simply Red at their Hatfield Park concert. - Credit: Steve Fothergill



