IN PICTURES: Stars come out for Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park
The stars came out for Simply Red's show in Hatfield Park on Sunday night.
Mick Hucknall's chart-topping group headlined the third night of concerts at the Hertfordshire stately home over the weekend.
Following gigs by Paloma Faith and Queen Symphonic the nights before, Simply Red were supported by Marisha Wallace and Lisa Stansfield on August 7.
And in the audience for the Hatfield House gig were newlyweds Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon.
Loose Women panellist Stacey posted on her Instagram stories that the two TV celebrities were on a 'special date night' yesterday.
With lead singer Mick Hucknall in good voice, headliners Simply Red played their biggest hits for the crowd.
Their set included Holding Back The Years, number one single Fairground, Stars, and If You Don't Know Me By Now, which had fans singing along with the band.
Earlier in the evening, the powerful voice of Marisha Wallace had opened the show.
The West End star and singer belted out top tunes including a cover of Prince's Purple Rain.
Lisa Stansfield then took to the stage as Simply Red's special guest and, of course, performed number one smash All Around the World in her set.