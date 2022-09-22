Internationally reputed photographer launches themed shoot day

Welwyn Garden City based photographer launches two new themed shoot day for photographers in some of the county’s most premier locations. - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

A Welwyn Garden City photographer is launching two new themed shoot day for snappers in some of the county’s most premier locations.

It has been created as part of the Herts, Camera, Action! project, which is funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund and delivered in partnership with Visit Herts, the University of Hertfordshire and the Hertfordshire Growth Hub,.

The exciting project aims to drive innovation by supporting the creative industries, investing in creative skills, knowledge exchange, and developing a series of brand-new tourism products inspired by the big screen, to support the rebuild of Hertfordshire’s visitor economy.

Tigz Rice, based in WGC, is listed as Digital Women’s Top 40 Digital Women to Watch in 2021, and has gained an international reputation as an empowering portrait photographer since 2009.

She will be offering this rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at some of Hertfordshire's most outstanding locations for an extra special photoshoot session which will add a touch of glamour to your portfolio.

Herts, Camera Action! is supporting 10 diverse businesses across Hertfordshire to bring their screen-inspired ideas to life. - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

Hertfordshire is well known for some of its connections with the TV and film industry and is home to a growing number of studios and it also boasts an impressive number of location credits in productions such as Harry Potter, Bridgerton, Pride & Prejudice, The King’s Speech and The Crown.

Herts, Camera Action! is supporting 10 diverse businesses across Hertfordshire to bring their screen-inspired ideas to life. Tigz Rice is included amongst a prestigious line up, including popular filming location Knebworth House and the de Havilland Aircraft Museum, who recently won the Queen’s Award for Volunteering Services.

On the day, photographers will be able to step behind the lens and capture some vintage pinup magic on a 1940s inspired Planes & Pinups photoshoot day in the presence of the original de Havilland DH98 Mosquito plane prototype at De Havilland Aircraft Museum or direct their own #regencycore fashion editorial at The Regency Ball photoshoot day, taking place at a range of luxurious Hertfordshire period properties.

Tigz said: “The grant process has been incredible and I’m so grateful to have had the support from Visit Herts and The University of Hertfordshire over the past few months to help make these projects a reality.

“From access to specialist mentors in the screen, travel and tourism sectors, grant funding to support the purchase of bespoke costumes and photographic equipment, plus branding and video services, the amount of support provided during this project has been so much more than I ever could have hoped for.

“The networking opportunities with the other grant winners has equally been invaluable and I’m so excited about all the future possibilities that may come from being a part of this project.”

Tigz’s fully interactive portfolio-building styled shoot days are designed to help you build confidence as a photographer, level up your directing skills and fine-tune your creative storytelling, whilst indulging in a little creative playtime.

She has also photographed thousands of clients across the world. In 2016, Tigz photographed a campaign for lingerie brand, Scantilly by Curvy Kate that was described by HuffPost as ‘one of the world’s most inclusive underwear campaigns’ and in 2020, her book STRIP/TEASE won a bronze medal in the Independent Publishing Awards.

Photographers will be able to step behind the lens and capture some vintage pinup magic on a 1940s inspired Planes & Pinups photoshoot day in the presence of the original de Havilland DH98 Mosquito plane prototype at De Havilland Aircraft Museum. - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

Location, models and styling are all included on the day, and the only things photographers need to bring are their camera and creativity. From beginners to pros, everyone is welcome on these fun, friendly and themed courses that will surely deliver some spectacular results.

The Mosquito Shoot Day launches on Monday October 10 this year, from 10am to 1pm or 2pm to 5pm, at De Havilland Aircraft Museum, and costs £190 for a half-day workshop.

To sign up, go to: https://www.tigzrice.com/planes-and-pinups-mosquito-shoot-day/

The Regency Ball Shoot Day launches on Monday November 14 from 10am to 4pm at Pendley Manor Hotel, and costs £350 for a full day workshop.

For new images and news, follow Tigz Rice on Instagram @tigzrice Twitter @tigzy and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TigzRice/