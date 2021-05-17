Published: 7:00 PM May 17, 2021

Petrolheads will be able to admire multi-million-pound high-performance hypercars and supercars in Hertfordshire later this year.

Top Gear fans will be in their element when new event Petrolheadonism Live speeds into the grounds of Knebworth House in September.

Petrolheadonism is scheduled to take place in Knebworth Park on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

A Bugatti and a Koenigsegg Regera promoting Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy Limited

This must-see family spectacular will bring some of the world's most exclusive and desirable cars to this epic weekend to celebrate all things automotive.

More than 1,000 vehicles will be on display over the weekend, from supercars to classics, Americana to the highly modified and the "interesting".

The event will also host a £50m-plus hypercar enclosure in the shadow of Knebworth House.

Event supporter Zach’s Garage will be hosting hypercars and supercars, as well as extremely valuable vehicles worth in excess of £1million each.

Among the rare motors joining the display will be the 'Hero Car' of the event, the 24ct gold leaf inlayed Koenigsegg Regera.

This was one of the stunning vehicles that drove into Knebworth last Tuesday for an exclusive promo press launch.

Also on show at Knebworth last week was a Bugatti Chiron.

A high-performance Koenigsegg Regera at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy Limited

The luxury Koenigsegg Regera is one of the most expensive and fastest cars in the world.

Made in Sweden, the Koenigsegg set a new 0-400-0 km/h world record in 2019 when a Regera completed the run in 31.49 seconds – with just one gear!

Its limited production, combined with its cutting-edge revolutionary technology, make it one of the most exclusive cars on the road in the world today.

In addition, over 50 car clubs are set to attend the Knebworth event, so enthusiasts will see an incredible array of classics, highly modified, American and supercars.

A Bugatti Chiron and a Koenigsegg Regera promoting Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy Limited

There will be a programme of events within the main arena. The highlight will be the ‘Petrolheadonism Elite 2021’ competitors, displaying the most astounding vehicles from seven varied classes, presented by seven different experts in their field.

These cars will parade around a ‘catwalk’ each day creating a moving masterpiece of horsepower.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and explore some of Knebworth Park’s other attractions.

Perfect for a family day out, your ticket to the event includes free on-site parking and free entrance to the adventure playground, the dinosaur trail and 28-acre formal gardens.

The promo event for Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy Limited

Tickets are on sale now, available from £19 for adults and £11.50 for children via the Knebworth website www.knebworthhouse.com

Two-day admission tickets are also available.

The show opens daily at 10.30am and closes at 6pm.