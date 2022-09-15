High performance hypercars and supercars will be rolling into Knebworth Park next weekend for the return of Petrolheadonism Live.

Promising to be 'bigger, badder, faster and louder', every petrolhead's dream is returning to the Hertfordshire estate on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

Featuring some of the world’s most spectacular and desirable motors, Petrolheadonism Live is an incredible weekend of cars and entertainment, providing a fun-packed show for the whole family.

Back by popular demand is special guest of honour Richard Rawlings, owner of Gas Monkey Garage and star of Discovery’s Fast N’ Loud TV show.

A GTR and BMW at last year's Petrolheadonism Live event at Knebworth House. - Credit: Petrolheadonism Live

The Knebworth Park event is the brainchild of Ciro Ciampi, owner of Petrolheadonism.club.

He said: “I’m still coming down from how amazing Petrolheadonism Live was last year. It was bigger and better than we ever dreamed.

"The first thing I wanted to do when it finished was get to work on the next event – and now here it is. Richard is back, the cars are back, and there’s so much more. I can’t wait – hope you can make it."

A Lamborghini Huracan at last year's Petrolheadonism Live - Credit: Petrolheadonism Live

The huge, two-day family event will welcome up to 10,000 people per day and bring over 1,000 cars together, including supercars, classics, Americana, highly modified and much more.

Guests will be awestruck at the multi-million-pound Zach’s Garage enclosure with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a stunning selection of exclusive, cutting-edge cars worth millions.

As well as soaking up the atmosphere and watching Richard Rawlings live on stage, guests can book an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the star.

The Main Arena will provide entertainment throughout the event and hosts the ‘Petrolheadonism Elite 2022’ competition.

Richard Rawlings, one of the global automotive scene’s biggest and most influential characters, will judge the competition as seven incredible cars from seven different classes parade across the catwalk, giving guests the chance to check out these elite cars up close.

Last year's Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Martyn Lucy

Also appearing as guest judges throughout the competition will be celebrities and influencers including legendary football manager Harry Redknapp and TOWIE’s Dan Osborne.

Charity Sporting Bears will also be at Petrolheadonism Live, providing Dream Rides in some amazing cars to raise money for wishes that will be granted by Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

A must-visit event for every fanatical petrolhead, general admission tickets are £25, and £12.50 for children, plus booking fee.

You can find full ticket details and book at www.petrolheadonism.live