Batman prequel Pennyworth returns for season two
- Credit: Alex Bailey/Epix
An explosive Batman prequel series partly filmed in Welwyn Garden City arrives on a UK streaming site this week.
Having already premiered on EPIX in America, the highly anticipated season two of Pennyworth joins Rakuten TV's on-demand StarzPlay section on February 28.
You can also subscribe to StarzPlay UK content through Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media and Apple TV.
This DC Comics origin story follows the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, eventual butler to Bruce Wayne, as a young man defending London from dangerous threats.
A former British special forces soldier, Pennyworth forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who's not yet Bruce's father.
The first season of the crime drama featured scenes filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House.
Both Hertfordshire stately homes also featured in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie as Wayne Manor.
Starring Jack Bannon as Alfred, season two of Pennyworth picks up a year after the explosive events of the first season.
England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng), threatening to control the entire country.
North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth.
After years in the British Army, he is now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics.
Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon 'Bazza' Bashford (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Wallace 'Dave Boy' MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher), is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground.
Episode two of the new season, The Burning Bridge, includes scenes filmed on location in WGC off Broadwater Road on land near the former Shredded Wheat factory.
Film crews shot a night scene involving police cars and gunfire around a battered old caravan on the WGC set.
As well as Jack Bannon, the scenes include Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth, Alfred's mother, who has been kidnapped, and Ramon Tikaram as Detective Inspector Aziz.
Pennyworth also stars chart-topping singer Paloma Faith as sadistic sociopath Bet Sykes, Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, and Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, the mother of future Batman, Bruce Wayne.
Over on EPIX, the Pennyworth mid-season premiere debuts on March 7, 2021.