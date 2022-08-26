Paradise Wildlife Park founder Peter Sampson and CEO Lynn Whitnall with the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park's contribution to the local community has been honoured with two awards from the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sally Burton.

One award was given to the staff and volunteers of the popular Hertfordshire zoo, and the other for One Zoo Three, the park's children’s television show on CBBC.

Staff and volunteers of the zoo with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sally Burton at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

They were in recognition of "great and valuable services to the community" and for conservation.

The staff and volunteers certificate states: "This award also recognises the appreciation of the residents and people of the said High Sheriff's county for activity and contribution in enhancing the life of the community."

CBBC programme One Zoo Three stars brothers Aaron, Tyler and Cam Whitnall.

Aaron, Cam and Tyler Whitnall from CBBC show One Zoo Three with their award from the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sally Burton. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

The High Sheriff is appointed by Her Majesty the Queen to represent her in the county of Hertfordshire in matters relating to law and order, the judiciary, and the administration of justice.

During her visit, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire announced she is excited and keen to help raise awareness for the zoo as Paradise Wildlife Park works towards rebranding on April 1, 2024 to become Hertfordshire Zoo.

Hertfordshire Zoo will launch officially on the wildlife park's 40th anniversary and will begin an exciting new chapter in the zoo’s history.

Paradise Wildlife Park founder Peter Sampson with the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sally Burton. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Peter Sampson, the founder of the Broxbourne-based zoo, shared that “it’s time for us to look to the future and as the natural world does, evolve".

He said: "By becoming Hertfordshire Zoo, we want to align ourselves more closely with the whole of the Hertfordshire community and establish ourselves as a zoo that everyone across our county is proud of.

"We will shine a spotlight on Hertfordshire as a positive beacon for animal welfare, conservation, and education.”

With under two years to go, the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, near Welwyn Hatfield, will be releasing updates on their website and across their social media platforms in the build-up to this exciting change for not only the zoo but the whole county.

High Sheriff giving a speech to staff at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sally Burton with One Zoo Three brothers Tyler, Cam and Aaron. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park