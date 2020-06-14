Paradise Wildlife Park set to reopen

Published: 3:22 PM June 14, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne. The tourist attraction in White Stubbs Lane is due to reopen to members on June 20 and the general public on June 27.

Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park will reopen to visitors later this month.

A jaguar at Paradise Wildlife Park, which is set to reopen later this month.

The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire (ZSH) site will exclusively welcome back PWP members from Saturday, June 20.

Members-only opening will run from June 20 to Friday, June 26.

The tourist attraction in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, will then officially reopen to the general public from Saturday, June 27.

The wildlife park has been shut due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and some areas will still be closed once it reopens.

Families wishing to visit will need to select a time of their arrival so that PWP can ensure staggered numbers of visitors entering the park, thus complying with social distancing rules.

Paradise Wildlife Park posted on Instagram: “We are so excited to finally welcome our visitors, members, and supporters back to Paradise Wildlife Park after a long 12 weeks of closure.

“We are truly grateful for all the support and donations we received and cannot wait to give you the family day out you have been sorely missing.”

When details of the reopening were announced on PWP’s social media channels, the park’s website temporarily crashed due to demand.

Jessie the snow leopard at Paradise Wildlife Park.

The wildlife park has put in place a number of COVID-19 safety measure for when it reopens.

A spokesperson said: “Please feel rest assured that we have followed every bit of Government advice to ensure social distancing and safety measures are under way to keep all visitors on site safe.

“We have implemented a one-way system, put up regular hand sanitizer stations on site and much more to give you and your family peace of mind that you are safe.

“We are also limiting the number of tickets available each day to allow plenty of space.”

A woman with Moto the white lion at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Paradise Wildlife Park is a family run wildlife park.

It is home to over 800 animals including tigers, white lions, snow leopards, jaguars, penguins, red pandas, lemurs, monkeys and reptiles, including the largest anaconda on display in the UK.

The park is also home to one on the best animatronic dinosaur attractions in the UK, bringing over 30 prehistoric creatures to life with motion sensors and sound.

For more details on the safety procedures put in place at the park, visit https://www.pwpark.com/

A child with one of the dinosaurs in World of Dinosaurs.

To book day tickets, visit www.pwpark.com/product/day-tickets/