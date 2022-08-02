Paloma Faith set times for Hatfield Park concert

Paloma Faith will headline a concert in Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Paloma Faith headlines an outdoor concert in Hatfield this week.

The chart-topping Changing singer will play Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5.

The evening show kicks off a weekend of live music at the Hertfordshire stately home, with Queen Symphonic and Simply Red performing in Hatfield on the following nights.

Paloma Faith live on stage. - Credit: Haze Photography

BRIT Award-winning artist Paloma Faith will be supported by Eurovision runner-up and Space Man singer Sam Ryder, and TikTok sensation Katie Kittermaster.

Gates open at 5pm and here are the organisers' scheduled set times for the Paloma Faith concert in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith concert Hatfield Park stage times

5pm: Gates open

6.20pm: Katie Kittermaster

7.20pm: Sam Ryder

8.45pm: Paloma Faith

All act timings are approximate and are subject to minor change.

Staged by Bedford-based independent promoter, LPH Concerts & Events, Paloma Faith will perform an array of hits from her extensive and much-loved repertoire.

Fans can expect to sing along to classics such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby, as well as new songs from her fifth studio album, Infinite Things.

She will be joined by Eurovision hero Sam Ryder, who will no doubt play Space Man.

Limited tickets can still be purchased at www.lph.live.

Buying in advance is strongly advised for the best value tickets as prices will increase on the door.

Advance tickets for Paloma Faith are priced at £47.50 plus booking fees.

A small number of VIP Upgrade and Green Room Upgrade tickets are still available.

Visitors can have a special experience from the private VIP garden with views of the stage, bubbles on arrival, and a delicious summer barbecue, while the Green Room gives access to an exclusive festival-style private zone with dedicated bar, food facilities and private toilets. Prices can be found at www.lph.live

Parking will be available on site, free of charge, and camping chairs are allowed into the concert area.

You can visit the LPH Concerts’ social channels for more info: @LPHConcerts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more info, click on the event listing at https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/venues/hatfield-park

Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and Simply Red will play outdoor shows at Hatfield Park from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7. - Credit: LPH Concerts & Events.



