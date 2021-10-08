Published: 11:51 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM October 8, 2021

Paloma Faith will play a show in Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire next year as part of her 2022 UK summer tour. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

BRIT Award-winning singer Paloma Faith has announced a concert in Hatfield next year as part of a huge 2022 UK summer tour.

Paloma Faith will visit Hertfordshire on Friday, August 5 for a show in Hatfield Park as part of the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer's The Age of Optimism Tour.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 15, at 10am.

Summer Tour 2022 ! If you weren’t able to make the September and October dates and missed out or you want to come see me perform live again - nows the time to come see me ✨



Tickets on sale next Friday 15th October at 10amhttps://t.co/871V6cvxly pic.twitter.com/15RiFVYTAs — Paloma Faith💙 (@Palomafaith) October 8, 2021

The double platinum and BRIT Award-winning artist has announced an extensive 23 date tour that will run throughout June, July and August 2022.

Paloma will play a number of outdoor locations including cricket clubs, city squares, parks and racecourses, as well as a handful of indoor venues in cities and towns she has not visited for a number of years.

Talking about the tour, Paloma said: "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK.

"I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my Summer 2022 tour.

"I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me.

"There’s nothing like it.”

It’s been a busy year for the singer with Paloma releasing her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ earlier this year.

The revealing documentary received praise from critics and fans for its insight into the pop star's life and frank discussions around motherhood.

She also entered the world of interior design with the launch of her Paloma Home collection as well as filming season three of Pennyworth.

The summer 2022 tour will feature songs from her most recent album ‘Infinite Things’ as well as all of her hits.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, October 15.





PALOMA FAITH UK HEADLINE 2022 TOUR DATES:

JUNE 2022:

June 2: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

June 3: Harrogate, Convention Centre

June 5: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

June 6: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

June 9: Hull, Bonus Arena

June 10: Bournemouth, International Centre

June 12: Stoke on Trent, Regent Theatre

June 13: Stockton, Globe

June 17: Newmarket, Racecourse

June 18: Llanelli, Parc Y Scarlets

June 25: Doncaster, Racecourse

JULY 2022:

July 1: Haydock Park, Racecourse

July 2: Halifax, Live at Peace Hall

July 8: Chepstow, Racecourse

July 9: Plymouth, Central Park

July 16: Darlington, Arena

July 17: Milton Keynes, Campbell Park

July 20: Sandown Park, Racecourse

July 23: Carlisle, Bitts Park

July 24: Dundee, Slessor Gardens

July 30: Lingfield, Park Resort

July 31: Leicester, County Cricket Club

AUGUST 2022:

August 5: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.