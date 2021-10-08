Paloma Faith to play Hatfield Park show next summer
- Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity
BRIT Award-winning singer Paloma Faith has announced a concert in Hatfield next year as part of a huge 2022 UK summer tour.
Paloma Faith will visit Hertfordshire on Friday, August 5 for a show in Hatfield Park as part of the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer's The Age of Optimism Tour.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 15, at 10am.
The double platinum and BRIT Award-winning artist has announced an extensive 23 date tour that will run throughout June, July and August 2022.
Paloma will play a number of outdoor locations including cricket clubs, city squares, parks and racecourses, as well as a handful of indoor venues in cities and towns she has not visited for a number of years.
Talking about the tour, Paloma said: "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK.
"I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my Summer 2022 tour.
"I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me.
"There’s nothing like it.”
It’s been a busy year for the singer with Paloma releasing her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ earlier this year.
The revealing documentary received praise from critics and fans for its insight into the pop star's life and frank discussions around motherhood.
She also entered the world of interior design with the launch of her Paloma Home collection as well as filming season three of Pennyworth.
The summer 2022 tour will feature songs from her most recent album ‘Infinite Things’ as well as all of her hits.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, October 15.
PALOMA FAITH UK HEADLINE 2022 TOUR DATES:
JUNE 2022:
June 2: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
June 3: Harrogate, Convention Centre
June 5: Ipswich, Regent Theatre
June 6: Woking, New Victoria Theatre
June 9: Hull, Bonus Arena
June 10: Bournemouth, International Centre
June 12: Stoke on Trent, Regent Theatre
June 13: Stockton, Globe
June 17: Newmarket, Racecourse
June 18: Llanelli, Parc Y Scarlets
June 25: Doncaster, Racecourse
JULY 2022:
July 1: Haydock Park, Racecourse
July 2: Halifax, Live at Peace Hall
July 8: Chepstow, Racecourse
July 9: Plymouth, Central Park
July 16: Darlington, Arena
July 17: Milton Keynes, Campbell Park
July 20: Sandown Park, Racecourse
July 23: Carlisle, Bitts Park
July 24: Dundee, Slessor Gardens
July 30: Lingfield, Park Resort
July 31: Leicester, County Cricket Club
AUGUST 2022:
August 5: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.