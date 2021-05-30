Published: 9:12 PM May 30, 2021

Culture Secretary and Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden in the pilot’s seat of the DH Mosquito at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. - Credit: Garry Lakin (C)2020

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden renewed his family connections with the aviation industry when he visited Britain's oldest aircraft museum.

The Hertsmere MP paid a flying visit to the de Havilland Aircraft Museum at Salisbury Hall, London Colney, on Friday, May 21.

After touring the collection of nearly 20 iconic civil and military aircraft, all designed by the Hatfield-based de Havilland Aircraft Company, Mr Dowden revealed that his grandfather had worked for Handley Page, and that he had visited the museum when he was a boy.

"It has grown quite a lot since I was last there, and it is a wonderful preservation of the work of the world-leading de Havilland,” he said.

“It is a good family attraction.”

Mr Dowden was on a fact-finding visit in his dual role of the borough's MP and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport with overall responsibility for Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund, which recently made a near-£90,000 grant to the Hertfordshire museum.

Visit www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk for more on the museum.



