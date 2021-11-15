Video

Live album Oasis Knebworth 1996 is released via Big Brother Recordings Ltd on Friday, November 19, 2021. - Credit: Big Brother Recordings Ltd.

Oasis have unveiled a new live audio of Wonderwall from the opening night of their era-defining 1996 Knebworth shows.

The epic live version of the single is now available to watch and stream. Presented for the first time in HD audio, the recording is taken from the forthcoming live concert album 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', which is released this Friday (November 19) via Big Brother Recordings Ltd.

The accompanying performance footage, which you can watch below, is from the full-length Saturday concert directed by Dick Carruthers featured on the triple DVD and Blu-ray.

The original version of anthem Wonderwall was released on October 30, 1995 and was the third single from Oasis' seminal second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

A global hit, the song's appeal continues to endure to this day as it connects with new generations of fans. 2020 saw Wonderwall exceed one billion streams on Spotify, the first song from the 1990s to achieve such a feat.





When is live album ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ released?

The special live album ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ will be released this Friday, November 19 on formats including 2CD and triple heavyweight vinyl, with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio.

Live album Oasis Knebworth 1996 is released via Big Brother Recordings Ltd on Friday, November 19, 2021. - Credit: Big Brother Recordings Ltd.

The DVD will be available as a triple disc set including the cinematic documentary of the same name, plus both nights of the live concert in full, edited by Dick Carruthers with audio mixed by Will Shapland in Dolby 5.1 surround sound, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.

Limited edition formats include the 2CD with DVD of the cinematic documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band’s online store. All formats are available for pre-order.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 - Credit: Roberta Parkin/Redferns /Getty Images

The two August 1996 shows were recently immortalised on the big screen in critically acclaimed documentary ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’.

Liam Gallagher is due to return to Knebworth next summer for two gigs on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Directed by Grammy Award-nominee Jake Scott, the cinematic documentary celebrates the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the 1990s possible.

Driven by huge excitement and anticipation from fans who were at the era-defining Knebworth 1996 shows – and a new generation who wish they had been – the cinematic documentary opened at No.1 on its first night of release, also becoming the UK’s highest-grossing event cinema release of 2021.

Oasis Knebworth gig ticket for Saturday, August 10, 1996 - Credit: Archant

It is now available to download and was the No.1 Documentary Film on the iTunes UK Chart and No.4 in the overall Film Chart on release.

Oasis’ two record-breaking nights at Knebworth Park took place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 1996, with a quarter of a million music fans from all over the world converging on Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire.

Featuring a setlist packed with Oasis classics, these concerts were both the pinnacle of the band’s success and Britpop as a whole.