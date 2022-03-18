Oasis Knebworth 1996 was released in cinemas worldwide from Thursday, September 23, 2021. It can be seen at Knebworth House this summer. - Credit: Sony Music Entertainment / Black Dog Films

Music fans will be able to see Oasis at Knebworth House this summer – but only on a cinema screen.

The Britpop legends famously played two nights in Knebworth Park on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 1996.

Oasis' Noel Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Saturday, August 10, 1996. - Credit: © Jill Furmanovsky

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott from extensive and exclusive never-before seen footage, a documentary film of those record-breaking concerts was released in cinemas last year to mark the 25th anniversary of the gigs.

A live album of the shows was subsequently released and Oasis' Knebworth concert is also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Live album Oasis Knebworth 1996 was released via Big Brother Recordings Ltd on Friday, November 19, 2021 - Credit: Big Brother Recordings Ltd.

Now you can book tickets to watch 'Oasis at Knebworth 1996' on screen in the park where the concerts actually took place 26 years ago.

The Luna Cinema will be showing it as part of its 2022 season of open-air film screenings at the Hertfordshire stately home.

West Side Story, Grease and William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet are the other movies in The Luna Cinema season at Knebworth.

Featuring hits Some Might Say, Supersonic, Roll With It, Wonderwall, Live Forever, Champagne Supernova and Don't Look Back in Anger, you can relive Oasis at Knebworth 1996 on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The screening on the lawn in front of Knebworth House starts at 9.15pm.

Liam Gallagher will be returning to Knebworth House himself this summer for two huge sold-out solo gigs.

He will be playing Knebworth Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have sold out. - Credit: Liam Gallagher Twitter

Ahead of playing Knebworth again, Liam Gallagher will release two albums the week before.

He releases new live album 'Down By The River Thames' via Warner Records on May 27, the same day as his eagerly anticipated third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Live Nation



