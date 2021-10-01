Gallery
Bond is back! No Time To Die smashes Campus West advance sales record
Bond is back – and in a big way at a Welwyn Garden City cinema.
New 007 blockbuster No Time To Die has broken the Campus West cinema's advance sales record.
Daniel Craig's explosive fifth and final movie as secret agent James Bond has tempted audiences back to the cinema post-pandemic.
The long-awaited 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise smashed the highest advance sales ever at the Welwyn Garden City cinema – £32k – and even a 'Parent and Baby' screening has sold out.
An extra week of No Time To Die screenings – for week commencing Friday, October 15 – has been put on sale at the venue, adding a further 30 performances to the 97 already on sale across three weeks.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die is on course to become the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council-owned cinema's best performing Bond movie.
Daniel Craig's previous 007 outing, Spectre, which was released in October 2015, grossed £48k at Campus West.
The cinema's two new screens had only opened a year earlier and at the time it was Campus West's best performer.
Campus West's top grossing film to date is currently 2018 Mamma Mia! sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at £73k.
Mark Woolman, general manager at the cinema, said: “Bond is back – and audiences are loving it.
"Will it beat Spectre? We’re gonna stick our necks out on this one and say yes, it will!
"Will it beat Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again? Fingers crossed!
"What we do know is that this is a fantastic sign for the future of cinema.
"People are telling us they have missed the big screen experience, and we do that like nobody else can at Campus West.”
No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig as Bond, Rami Malek as villain Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest Dr Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as new '00' agent Nomi, and Ana de Armas as CIA operative Paloma.
The movie also sees the return of Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, and Ralph Fiennes as M.
