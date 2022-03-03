Meet Paw Patrol favourites Chase and Marshall at The Nickelodeon Experience - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

Get ready for an epic family adventure in Hertfordshire this summer with The Nickelodeon Experience – a new immersive event coming to Knebworth.

Nickelodeon has announced the new outdoor event is coming to the grounds of Knebworth House from Sunday, August 14 to Saturday, August 27.

Adventure seekers, aged two to 14 years old, will have the chance to explore the worlds of their favourite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. TV shows at this first-of-its-kind experience featuring 10 activity zones.

From multi-sensory and interactive adventures to creative and skill-based challenges, kids get to map their own journey and curate their own fun.

The Nickelodeon Experience's The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ underground lair. - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

The Nickelodeon Experience is produced by The Luna Cinema, already regulars at Knebworth Park with their movie screenings.

Luna Cinema founder George Wood said: “We cannot wait for the launch of The Nickelodeon Experience this summer!

"For years we’ve wanted to develop a truly interactive experience that allowed kids to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite TV shows, just as we do with Friends fans at FriendsFest and film lovers with our Luna Cinema screenings.

"To have such an iconic catalogue of shows, including global brands like PAW Patrol, The Thundermans and SpongeBob SquarePants under the Nickelodeon umbrella is a treasure trove of content to explore and bring to life.

"We are excited to bring these shows to life at the historic location of Knebworth House which is an added treat for both us and those attending.”

Tickets for The Nickelodeon Experience go on sale from Friday, March 4, 2022.

They are available to buy from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/nickelodeon-experience

Children's tickets start at £29.50 and adult tickets start at £9.50 including booking fees. Infants under two years old go free.

The Thundermans’ School for Superheroes at The Nickelodeon Experience - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

At the The Nickelodeon Experience kids can go behind the scenes of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows including The Thundermans’ School for Superheroes, where they will learn to acquire their own super-powers.

You can step into an episode of Henry Danger, where Nick fans must navigate Henry Danger’s Maze full of secret twists, turns, puzzles and passages.

Can you solve the Hunter Street Escape Room mystery at The Nickelodeon Experience? - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

They can also race against the clock to solve the Hunter Street Escape Room mystery, which puts teamwork to the test in an attempt to crack the code and find the key.

What’s more, an arts and crafts zone featuring Baby Shark’s Big Show and Blue’s Clues themed activities awaits all budding artists.

Attendees can also jump on a giant pirate ship, play in rock pools, and make a splash in an immersive play zone based on the swashbuckling world of Santiago of The Seas.

The Nickelodeon Experience's Slime Room - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

For the perfect finale to the experience, you’re invited to the Slime Time Party.

The adventures don’t stop there. From a PAW Patrol meet and greet featuring fan favourites Chase and Marshall, to a subterranean adventure in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ underground lair, complete with ooze covered tunnels, Nick fans will be utterly captivated in this immersive outdoor adventure.

The Nickelodeon Experience's Bikini Bottom Beach - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

Alongside these immersive zones, children and their parents can relax at SpongeBob SquarePants’ Bikini Bottom Beach, where they can also sample delicious delights from the many themed food and beverage stalls and visit the Nickelodeon store and take home the perfect memento from an incredible range of exclusive Nickelodeon Experience merchandise.

Virginia Monaghan, VP events and experiences at ViacomCBS UK, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Luna Cinema to bring our hugely popular Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows to life through this uniquely immersive experience.

"This is a chance for children to make new memories with friends, in a safe and fun setting, and with their favourite characters.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the people of Hertfordshire and the surrounding areas to explore all that the experience has to offer.”

The Nickelodeon Experience's immersive play zone based on the swashbuckling world of Santiago Of The Sea. - Credit: Nickelodeon / The Luna Cinema

Capacities are limited but you can book your tickets from Friday, March 4.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thenickelodeonexperience.co.uk