Nick Cave film This Much I Know To Be True will be screened at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West cinema in May.

Shot on location in London and Brighton, Andrew Dominik’s new feature documentary captures Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ exceptional creative relationship as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums, Ghosteen (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis).

In this document of their first ever performances of these albums, filmed in spring 2021 ahead of their UK tour, we see the two, accompanied by singers and string quartet, as they nurture each song into existence.

The film features a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator Marianne Faithfull.

Shot in colour by Andrew Dominik and with cinematography by Robbie Ryan, This Much I Know To Be True is a companion piece to Dominik’s 2016 film One More Time with Feeling.

It reaches into the deep friendship and personal relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, something glimpsed in the 2014 Cave pseudo-documentary, 20,000 Days on Earth.

Tickets for the screening on Wednesday, May 11 at 8.15pm cost £16.30 and £15.30 concessions.

Book tickets at www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/whats-on/this-much-i-know-to-be-true/

