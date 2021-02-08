New Fast & Furious 9 teaser trailer debuts during Super Bowl

Published: 4:47 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021

A new Fast & Furious 9 teaser trailer debuted during Sunday's Super Bowl.

The 30-second 'Big Game Spot' clip opens with Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto saying: "The world has a way of changing.

"But there's one thing that always stays the same: you miss the old life."

With the tagline 'Your Fast Family is Coming Back', F9 is due for release later this year, having been put back from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled for May 28 in the US, however with cinemas still closed in the UK the release date here could change before then.

Fast and Furious 9 film poster. - Credit: Universal Studios

Scenes of the latest instalment in the action thriller franchise were filmed at Hatfield House.

An earlier film trailer featured Vin Diesel and American wrestling legend John Cena as Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob, facing off inside the Hertfordshire stately home.

Helen Mirren as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw also drives up to the North Front of Hatfield House in a supercar, parking by the magnificent Renaissance water sculpture.

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has earned more than $5 billion at the box office around the world.

Following the events of The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid in the sequel with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian.

Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto in F9. - Credit: Universal Pictures

The movie's synopsis adds: "But they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon."

This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most in typical fast-paced and explosive fashion.

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. - Credit: Alan Davies

His crew joins together to stop a plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – Dom’s brother Jakob, played by John Cena, who also appears in the upcoming The Suicide Squad.

Fast and Furious' Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios - Credit: 2020 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS





F9 sees the return of a number of Fast franchise favourites, with Jordana Brewster back as Dom's sister Mia and Han (Sung Kang) back from the dead.

Justin Lin is also back as director. He helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster.

Sung Kang returns as Han in Fast & Furious 9. - Credit: Universal Pictures

In Fast 9 the action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the streets of Tbilisi, with Hatfield House appearing on screen somewhere on the journey.

Universal Pictures' synopsis says: "Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before."

The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, along with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron as Cipher.

Jordana Brewster returns as Mia, Dom's sister, in Fast & Furious 9. - Credit: Universal Pictures

F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

