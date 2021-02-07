Netflix royal drama filmed in Herts up for six Golden Globe Awards

Published: 7:59 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 8:22 PM February 7, 2021

A Netflix royal drama filmed in Hertfordshire has won six Golden Globes nominations.

The Crown leads the way in this year's awards nominations announced on Wednesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Season four of the streaming site's hit series about Queen Elizabeth II – which was filmed on location at Knebworth House, Brocket Hall, and Wrotham Park near Potters Bar – is among the contenders in the best TV drama.

Five of the fictional show's acting stars are also in the running for individual gongs.

The show's six nominations in 2021 brings its tally over four seasons to 15.

The Netflix production is based at the highly successful Elstree Studios, the famous film and TV studios complex in Shenley Road, Borehamwood, owned by Hertsmere Borough Council.

Knebworth House doubled for the inside of Balmoral in the fourth series of The Crown, while Brocket Hall was one of the locations used for Kensington Palace.

Wrotham Park doubled for Buckingham Palace for the weekly audience meetings between the Queen and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and was also used for Gatcombe Park, the country residence of Anne, Princess Royal.

Of the scenes between the Queen and the Iron Lady, Olivia Colman said: "My main recollection of the Audience room scenes with Gillian [Anderson] is that they were very heavy lines weeks.

"While in one location we have to film all of those scenes, one after another.

"Gillian is incredible to work with, every now and then I got a proper chill, she was so like the real thing, but yet so able to grin and be silly the moment we cut."

At this month's Golden Globe Awards, The Crown is up against Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched in the Best TV Series – Drama.

In the acting categories, Olivia Colman will be looking to repeat her 2020 success as Queen Elizabeth II in the Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The Oscar winner – she picked up an Academy Award for The Favourite, which was largely filmed at Hatfield House – faces competition from The Crown co-star Emma Corrin, who played Diana in the fourth series.

“She just really became her. It was spooky to sit in front of her,” said Olivia Colman on Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

The other nominees are Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney in Ozark, and Ratched's Sarah Paulson.

Before joining the cast of The Crown, newcomer Emma Corrin played Esme Winikus in season one of Pennyworth, which was filmed on location at Knebworth House and Hatfield House.

Following her Golden Globes nomination, she posted on Instagram: "Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!

"Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU"

Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in The Crown, is nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Emma Corrin has nothing but praise for her on-screen husband.

"Josh is amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better companion to spend those months with," she said.

"We got on incredibly well, he's got a huge sense of fun which is brilliant to take you out if you have been doing intense scenes.

"He is such a detailed and subtle actor I feel like I learnt so much watching him.

"He really captures Charles’ ongoing conflict – between his duty in his role, what his heart wants and what he feels like he should do."

The Crown also has two nominees in the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role, with Gillian Anderson, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher, up against co-star Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret.

Julia Garner (Ozark), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) complete the nominees.

Posting a picture of herself on Instagram, Gillian Anderson wrote: "My happy face for my @goldenglobes nomination! Proud to be alongside such talented women @juliagarnerofficial @annefrances @cynthiaenixon & #helenabonhamcarter.

"And congrats to @thecrownnetflix for all your other well deserved nominations!"





The 78th Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 28.

The Crown also picked up a hatful of nominations last week for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are three of the five nominees for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Josh O'Connor has been shortlisted for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, where he faces competition from Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, aka Simon Basset.

Scenes of Netflix's racy Regency hit Bridgerton were filmed at Hatfield House.

The Crown is also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Among its competition is Bridgerton.

The SAG Awards take place on Sunday, April 4, 2021.





