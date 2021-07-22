Video

A scene from the first season of Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts. - Credit: Netflix

Netflix's new dating show Sexy Beasts was partly filmed in Hertfordshire.

Launched on the streaming site on Wednesday, July 21, Netflix subscribers will see Hertfordshire's Knebworth House take a starring role on screen in the bizarre reality TV show.

A scene from Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed inside Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Netflix

Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and cutting-edge prosthetics in the programme to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Narrated by actor and comedian Rob Delaney, Sexy Beasts is produced by All3Media’s Lion TV.

The first series of six episodes was released globally on Netflix on July 21, with a second season of six more

episodes due later this year.

A scene from an episode of Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed inside Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Netflix

Lion TV previously produced Sexy Beasts for BBC Three in 2014, and for American cable network A&E in 2015.

Filming of the new Netflix series took place in the UK last year, and all COVID-19 guidelines from the UK government were strictly adhered to.

One of the primary filming locations was Hertfordshire stately home Knebworth House, which has previously been seen on screen in Will Ferrell's Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and historical drama The Crown, in which it doubles for the inside of Balmoral.

Among the other filming locations for Sexy Beasts season one are Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne and Luton Hoo near Harpenden on the border of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

A scene from Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed at Luton Hoo. - Credit: Netflix

In one episode, a party professional and temporary panda, Kariselle from New Jersey, is searching for forever with tin man Ethan, Tyler the alien or Josh the bull.

Aptly, one of the dinner dates was filmed last year in front of the Land of the Tigers pool at Paradise Wildlife Park, as the official trailer shows.

The couple also feed the meerkats at the zoo in White Stubbs Lane.

A couple on a date feeding meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire in an episode of Netflix show Sexy Beasts. - Credit: Netflix





What happens in Sexy Beasts?

Playing Cupid, in Sexy Beasts the single men and women have their real looks completely hidden, as they are transformed into all manner of animals and fantastical creatures before their romantic adventures begin.

Explaining the series, Netflix says: "Each episode features a new single 'picker' searching for true love based purely on personality.

"They will date three potential love matches out in the real world, all in full prosthetic make up (and with stunned members of the public looking on).

"Only when the dating is over and our picker has chosen their chosen their love match – their Sexy Beast – will everyone’s real faces be revealed."