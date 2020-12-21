Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?

Video

Published: 6:11 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 6:16 PM December 21, 2020

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in episode 8 of Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Wealthy widow Lady Danbury runs ‘The Ton’ – the Regency social world in new Netflix series Bridgerton.

Partly filmed on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, the series arrives on the streaming service on December 25.

Playing Lady Danbury is Adjoa Andoh, who loves the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-selling Regency romances.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury at a society event in Netflix series Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“My reaction to the scripts was ‘hooray’ and ‘about time’. I think that’s particular for actors of colour because we’ve been in the history of this country since before Roman times, in all strata of society.

“Queen Charlotte, as some people know and some people may not know, was the descendent of Afonso III of Portugal and his African mistress, so she was mixed race. It’s very nice to see some of that history woven in.

“The scripts were smart, funny and engaging. They demand your attention. They don’t patronise the audience, they have really strong narrative throughlines and they talk about all classes.

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton on set with Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in episode 5. - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“The series focuses on the Bridgerton family, so we’re exploring the upper class of Regency England in particular, but you get little sniffs into other worlds as well. It’s exciting and intriguing and not your standard costume drama at all.”

Lady Danbury, widowed and moneyed, is good friends with Queen Charlotte. She is also a kind of godmother to Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in the first episode of new Netflix series Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“I love Regé. We both have an African parent and an English parent, and he calls me Aunty quite a lot,” says Adjoa Andoh.

“That is an honorific that most African children will give to the old baggage who is laying down the law.

“In this case, that’s me! There’s a lot of love there and we both understand the dynamic between Simon and Lady Danbury.

“I think that in terms of women in this show, Lady Danbury is in the most fabulous position. She is not the Queen so she doesn’t have to deal with the Royal duties, nor does she have to deal with a poorly husband.

“She’s a widow, she’s rolling in cash and she’s a social leader."

As for what audiences can expect from Bridgerton, Adjoa adds: “The show is serious and moving, but it’s also enormous fun.

“It’s based in a period that people think they know but they’re going to see it reframed in a slightly different way.

“You can be watching this in the Philippines, or South Africa, in Philadelphia, Bangkok, or Delhi, and there will be something in it that will appeal to you.

“The casting is bold, sassy, and it’s a fabulous showcase for all of these fabulous people.”

Bridgerton can be seen on Netflix from Christmas Day, December 25.



