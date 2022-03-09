News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Netflix's Bridgerton season two trailer features Pall Mall game at Wrotham Park

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM March 9, 2022
The Bridgerton family in the second season of Bridgerton

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Danie /Netflix

Netflix have released the full trailer for season two of Bridgerton, which includes scenes filmed on location at Wrotham Park near Potters Bar.

You can watch the official Bridgerton trailer below.

As Shondaland producers have already confirmed, Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family's country home Aubrey Hall in the new series.

Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home, Aubrey Hall, in season two of Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home, Aubrey Hall, in season two of Netflix hit Bridgerton. - Credit: Archant / Harry Hubbard

The season two trailer shows the Bridgerton family at their ancestral seat, with Palladian mansion Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire shown as Aubrey Hall.

The Bridgertons and Sharma sister, Kate and Edwina, can be seen playing 'Pall Mall' in the series with the mansion as a backdrop.

Phoebe Dynevor, as Daphne Basset, says in the video: "It is a poor player who plays the game and a wise one who plays their opponent."

The Bridgerton and Sharma families playing Pall Mall in Bridgerton season two.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode three of season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Season two of Bridgerton tells the story of notorious rake Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and the viscount's quest for love.

As his mother, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), proclaims at one of the high society balls in the trailer: "This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife."

Anthony replies: "You honestly just did that?"

She responds: "I believe I did."

The eldest of the Bridgerton siblings subsequently becomes embroiled in a love triangle with the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, who have arrived from India.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton production designer Will Hughes-Jones said: "Aubrey Hall is a location, Wrotham Park — we couldn’t really build it on a stage — and when it comes to filming on locations we generally only film in them for two or three days.

"But because of it being the Bridgerton family seat, and because there’s so much interior to exterior, we were there for a long time." 

Bridgerton season two arrives exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 25.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on March 25.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on March 25. - Credit: Netflix


