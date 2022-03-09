Video
Netflix's Bridgerton season two trailer features Pall Mall game at Wrotham Park
- Credit: Liam Danie /Netflix
Netflix have released the full trailer for season two of Bridgerton, which includes scenes filmed on location at Wrotham Park near Potters Bar.
You can watch the official Bridgerton trailer below.
As Shondaland producers have already confirmed, Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family's country home Aubrey Hall in the new series.
The season two trailer shows the Bridgerton family at their ancestral seat, with Palladian mansion Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire shown as Aubrey Hall.
The Bridgertons and Sharma sister, Kate and Edwina, can be seen playing 'Pall Mall' in the series with the mansion as a backdrop.
Phoebe Dynevor, as Daphne Basset, says in the video: "It is a poor player who plays the game and a wise one who plays their opponent."
Season two of Bridgerton tells the story of notorious rake Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and the viscount's quest for love.
As his mother, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), proclaims at one of the high society balls in the trailer: "This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife."
Anthony replies: "You honestly just did that?"
She responds: "I believe I did."
The eldest of the Bridgerton siblings subsequently becomes embroiled in a love triangle with the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, who have arrived from India.
Bridgerton production designer Will Hughes-Jones said: "Aubrey Hall is a location, Wrotham Park — we couldn’t really build it on a stage — and when it comes to filming on locations we generally only film in them for two or three days.
"But because of it being the Bridgerton family seat, and because there’s so much interior to exterior, we were there for a long time."
Bridgerton season two arrives exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 25.