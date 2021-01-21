Will Bridgerton return to Hertfordshire for season two?

Published: 7:00 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 7:07 PM January 21, 2021

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the first episode of Netflix series Bridgerton. The second season is set to centre on Anthony Bridgerton. - Credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

Prepare for another social season. Hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season.

The announcement was made today in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, with filming starting in spring 2021.

Season two will centre on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Scenes from the first series of the racy Regency romp were shot on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, season one of Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in the second episode of season one of Netflix series Bridgerton. - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown – voiced by Julie Andrews – casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

Season one of Bridgerton was released on Christmas Day and has already been watched by 63 million households worldwide.

The romantic and scandalous series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), and Ben Miller (Lord Featherington).







