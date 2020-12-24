Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton

Published: 2:11 PM December 24, 2020

Scandalous Regency romp Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day.

From Shondaland and show creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the aristocratic Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Spoiler alert: Here’s an episode guide to the eight-part romantic and quick-witted series that features scenes filmed on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

• Episode 1 - Diamond of the First Water

Daphne Bridgerton makes her debut atop the London marriage market food chain.

But when her brother Anthony intimidates a plethora of potential suitors and Marina’s star begins to rise instead, Daphne must make an unlikely alliance with the rakish Duke, Simon (Regé-Jean Page).

To keep Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, from having a gossip field day, the two may be the only solution to their respective troubles.

Meanwhile, the Featherington family discovers the bombshell reason for Marina’s apathy towards the events of the season.

• Episode 2 - Shock and Delight

Daphne has a house full of gentlemen callers and her and the Duke enact their fake courtship plan.

However, Daphne must figure out how to escape the looming threat of an unwanted suitor, while Simon’s traumatic childhood is revealed.

• Episode 3 - Art of the Swoon

The line between ruse and reality begins to blend as Daphne and the Duke spend more time with one another.

Daphne’s interest is also piqued by the arrival of the season’s hottest new bachelor: Friedrich, Prince of Prussia.

Lady Featherington decides to take Marina’s secret into her own hands.

• Episode 4 - An Affair of Honor

Eloise begins her hunt to discover the true identity of Lady Whistledown.

And although Daphne grows closer to securing a proposal from the prince, she realises the passion between her and Simon may get in the way.

• Episode 5 - The Duke and I

‘The Ton’ continues to be enraptured by the whirlwind romances of the season, especially after the season’s Diamond must hastily marry.

Meanwhile, the Queen personally tasks Eloise to track down Lady Whistledown’s identity and another Bridgerton makes a rash decision.

• Episode 6 - Swish

The newly wedded couple begin their union with passionate fervor, but the sensual glow of the honeymoon fades with a disturbing revelation.

Elsewhere, Lady Whistledown throws a wrench in Marina’s plans for a happily ever after.

• Episode 7 – Oceans Apart

After Daphne makes a shocking discovery, her marriage becomes strained.

However, the Duke and Duchess must put on a display of wedded bliss in order to avoid further scandal.

Eloise closes in on the identity of Lady Whistledown.

• Episode 8 – After the Rain

As the London season of 1813 comes to a close, the less-than happy Duke and Duchess consider going their separate ways after the season’s last ball.

Can Daphne and her husband finally see eye-to-eye and save their marriage?

Lord Featherington tries one last scheme and Lady Whistledown’s identity is finally revealed.

