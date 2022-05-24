Dappy (left), real name Costadinos Contostavlos, Fazer, real name Richard Rawson, and Tulisa Contostavlos from N-Dubz appearing on the BBC Radio 1Xtra programme hosted by Reece Parkinson (second right). - Credit: PA

N-Dubz have said they are “made for TikTok” and promised their presence on the social media platform will be “mad” now they are back.

The reformed hip hop trio – Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer – announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media earlier this month to the surprise of their fans.

They have since released comeback single Charmer, which is set to be the group's first Top 40 hit in 11 years.

Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, and his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos, from N-Dubz appearing on the BBC Radio 1Xtra programme hosted by Reece Parkinson, to talk about their future plans. - Credit: PA

N-Dubz have also sold thousands of tickets for a long-awaited UK arena tour in November 2022, with extra dates added due to phenomenal demand.

The reunion tour now includes three dates at the 02 Arena in London, after the first two sold out.

Back in December 2009, N-Dubz headlined The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

N-Dubz rapper Dappy performing on stage at The Forum in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. Picture: Casey Gutteridge. - Credit: Archant

Hope you got your phone or laptop ready ‼️ https://t.co/hb8OkxV0LF — Dappy (@TheDappy) May 23, 2022

Rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos, a former Brookmans Park resident, and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson, appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra to discuss their plans.

Dappy, who lived in Roe Green Close, Hatfield back in 2017, told host Reece Parkinson: “Don’t worry, you’ll see what we’ve got planned. Now there’s social media, you can just drop a freestyle.

“Just watch what we’ve got for you. There’s TikTok and that. It’s so exciting.”

Fazer added: “N-Dubz was made for TikTok. The back and forth thing. Imagine the recreation videos that are gonna happen. It’s going to be mad.”

Asked about the most important advice they could give younger artists, ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant Dappy said: “Money management is very important.”

Former X Factor judge Tulisa added: “Live within your means. Make sure you invest your money. Look around you if you’ve got friends or people that you love and ask who can help you, what you can do with it.

“Make sure your money is making money before you start spending it. That is my biggest word of advice to all of the youth of today.”

Fazer also discussed being treated “like an alien” when returning to his childhood home of Camden Town, north London, after finding fame.

He said: “When you get to a certain level, people treat you like an alien, like you’re not human. Coming from where I grew up I had certain teething issues.

“Because I didn’t know if people were looking at me because they knew me or because they had a problem. And it got me into sticky situations.

“So I’d say to people don’t put yourself in situations you don’t need to be in. You do this to get out of the hood, not stay in the hood.”

The band’s first two studio albums, Uncle B in 2008 and top 10 smash Against All Odds the following year, were certified platinum in the UK.

In 2009, they hit number one on the UK singles chart with the aptly named Number 1, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

They have won four MOBO Awards, including best UK newcomer in 2007, best album and best act in 2009, and best song in 2010. The trio were nominated for the BRIT Award for best British single in 2010.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their respective solo careers in 2011, but had not released any new material until Charmer dropped last week.

The full interview airs on BBC Radio 1Xtra today (Tuesday) between 4pm and 6pm.