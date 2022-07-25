Musical Mystery Tour set to return to Hertford town this August Bank Holiday weekend
- Credit: Hertford Music Festival
After an enforced break, next month sees the long-awaited return of the Musical Mystery Tour around Hertford.
The all-day festival is back with a vengeance after its Covid hiatus and will return on Sunday, August 28.
As always, visitors can look forward to live music from hundreds of musicians at dozens of venues all round the county town, from lunchtime to bedtime.
From rock, indie and punk to folk and funk, ska and reggae to classical and jazz, the free festival caters for most tastes, with musicians playing in more than 30 pubs and public buildings dotted about town, including the Corn Exchange.
Organisers have had more than 150 applications from artists to take part.
The closing date for artist applications is July 31.
The official launch event was held at the Rivertown Beer and Music Festival at the McMullen’s Brewery Yard in June.
"There are a couple of reasons why we chose the Rivertown Beer and Music Festival as the location for this year’s launch photo," explained Hertford Music Festival (HMF) co-chairman Kev Saunders, who was in charge of artist bookings and the staging of the show.
"First of all, although unconfirmed as yet, everyone I booked for the show is a Musical Mystery Tour veteran artist who's almost certain to be playing again this year.
"Secondly, we’re excited that the Hertford Brewery Yard is to take part as a venue for the first time – after ‘rain stopped play’ a couple of years ago – and finally because Rivertown Brewing is this year’s main sponsor!"
Co-chair Rob Guinn added: "We’re extremely grateful for Rivertown Brewing’s support.
"They’ve been there for us in the extremely lean lockdown years and now again they’re right behind us as we get our music muscles working again."
Tom McMullen, from the festival's main sponsor, said: "As we seemingly bounce from crisis to crisis we need events like the Mystery Music Tour to remind us that there are things in life that make us happy.
"Rivertown Brewery is delighted to support a local team that works tirelessly to put smiles on people’s faces."
For more on the Musical Mystery Tour, visit www.hertfordmusicfestival.co.uk