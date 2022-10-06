'We're going to need some bigger buns!' - Welwyn Thalians bring musical Calendar Girls to Welwyn Garden City stage

Welwyn Thalians present musical Calendar Girls by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth at the Thalian Hall in Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Welwyn Thalians

A musical by Take That singer Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is coming to the stage in Welwyn Garden City.

The multi-award-winning Welwyn Thalians are bringing the West End show Calendar Girls the Musical to Thalian Hall this month.

The death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do an extraordinary thing.

Blasting away all preconceptions of what it is to be in a women’s institute, they decide to do an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Upturning preconceptions is a dangerous business and none of them expect the emotional and personal ramifications but gradually the making of the fabulous and funny calendar brings each woman unexpectedly into flower.

Director Clive Dancey said: “It has been a challenge at times bringing a huge West End show like this to our stage but with a strong cast of 25 people the inhabitants of Knapely Village bring the story alive.

"Calendar Girls has been exciting to direct, particularly nurturing the characters and watching them grow, just like sunflowers.

"Also capturing the essence of the close knit community has been rewarding.

"It’s a rollercoaster of laughter, tears, joy and sorrow with an enduring message of hope.”

Co-director Amanda Sayers said: “I have enjoyed supporting our main director Clive in not only directing the more liberating areas of this classic story, but also being part of a group of amazingly strong ladies, each with their own story weaving throughout the show.

"I think we even surprised ourselves when the calendar event arrived how less scary it was to reveal more of ourselves when you are surrounded by wonderful women, who are also feeling the fear but doing it anyway!”

Calendar Girls is based on the true story of John Baker from Yorkshire, who tragically died in 1998 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. During his illness, the idea for the alternative W.I. calendar was born and the creation provided much mirth and entertainment for John throughout his illness.

Following John’s death the fundraising continued and all the activities have raised £6 million for Blood Cancer UK, of which Angela Knowles MBE – John’s wife and Miss February in the original calendar – is an Honorary President.

Calendar Girls the Musical runs from Tuesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, at the Thalian Hall, 64-68 Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City.

Book tickets online at www.welwynthalians.com or call 0333 666 4466.