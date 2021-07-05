Published: 8:00 AM July 5, 2021

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, who are scheduled to headline Stone Valley Festival South 2021 in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

After a difficult year for the live music industry, summer festivals are back – and there's some new names on the block in Hertfordshire this year.

While some events, such as Todd in the Hole, have already been cancelled this summer and rearranged for 2022, a number of music extravaganzas will be taking place in the Herts countryside in 2021 with Standon Calling among them.

As we head towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new 'terminus date' of July 19, here's 11 other music festivals set to take place in Hertfordshire this summer.





1. Goatfest 2021

Kim Wilde is down to play this year's Goatfest in Codicote. - Credit: Supplied by Hush PR

Running from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, this year's festival in Codicote will feature sets from Kids in America singer Kim Wilde, singer-songwriter Alex Francis, From The Specials - Neville Staple Band, The Showhawk Duo, and The Sons of Pitches.

There's stacks of local acts and top DJs on the bill across the weekend as well.

Alex Francis will play this summer's Goatfest in Codicote. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Francis

Formerly held in the car park of The Goat Inn in High Street, the Codicote festival is now held at a site in Bury Lane.

Day tickets are now on sale along with weekend options.





2. BOB FSTVL

Proudly partnered with the We Are FSTVL team, the electronic music festival formerly known as Back Of Beyond returns to its spiritual home at Frogmore Hill for 2021, but the date has been pushed back to Saturday, August 28.

Taking place on the August Bank Holiday weekend between Watton-at-Stone and Stevenage, the dance music event's line-up is set to feature MK, aka Marc Kinchen, along with Eli Brown, Max Chapman and GW Harrison.





3. Sign of the Times Festival

Former New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook at Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. He will be appearing at this summer's new Sign of the Times Festival in Herts. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A new event on the Herts calendar for 2021, this festival features rock, indie, blues and new wave legends at Church End, near Much Hadham, on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21.

You can enjoy the likes of Echo and the Bunnymen, Irish indie rockers Ash, and The Wedding Present on the Friday, while the main stage will be headlined by Stand and Deliver 80s chart-topper Adam Ant on the Saturday.

Former New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook. He will be appearing with his new band The Light at this summer's new Sign of the Times Festival in Herts. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The bill also includes Black Grape, Cast, Peter Hook & The Light, the new band of the former New Order bassist, and Wilko Johnson.

John Power of Cast. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

DJ sets will come from Soul II Soul's Jazzie B, Trevor Nelson and Don Letts.





4. Herts Fest 2021

Spend a lazy Sunday afternoon chilling out to some reggae vibes in the Hertfordshire County Showground near Redbourn, St Albans.

Known for number one hit Red Red Wine, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro are set to headline this event on Sunday, August 15.

Soul II Soul at Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: Robert James Ryder - Credit: Knebworth Park Photographic

The bill also features Soul II Soul, Aswad, and Ray Lewis from the original Drifters.

Gates open at noon and the concert starts at 2pm.





5. Chilfest

Adam Ant - Credit: Supplied

You can also see that 'dandy highwayman' Adam Ant at 80s fest Chilfest in Cow Lane, Tring, this summer.

The chart-topping singer filmed the video for Stand and Deliver in Hatfield back in 1981.

Having had to rearrange its dates, Chilfest 2021 will now take place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

The Friday's Totally Tribute line-up features the likes of Bootleg Beatles, Queen - One Vision, Noasis, and ABBA Revival tribute band.

Former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley will play Chilfest in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Archant

Adam Ant, former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley and Roland Gift play the main Saturday festival alongside Leee John of Imagination, Blancmange, The Christians, The Real Thing and Bad Manners.





6. The Hush Village

Tinie Tempah on stage at The Forum - Credit: Archant

Headlined by chart-topper Tinie Tempah, The Hush Village event will take place at Colesdale Farm between Northaw and Cuffley on Saturday, July 24.





7. The Legends Festival

This festival at the Herts County Showground takes place on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 and features a host of tribute acts.

Get your dancing shoes on and sing-along to hits performed by tribute acts to Queen, Take That, Robbie Williams, Coldplay, ABBA, Elton John, Tina Turner, The Beatles, George Michael and David Bowie.





8. Stone Valley Festival South

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, who are due to headline Stone Valley Festival South 2021 in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

"You're twistin' my melon man!"

Shaun Ryder and Happy Mondays are due to headline the Sunday of this festival returning to Herts from August 13 to August 15.

Happy Mondays backstage at Knebworth's Cool Britannia Festival. The band are due to play Stone Valley Festival South this summer. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Bob Geldof's I Don't Like Mondays band The Boomtown Rats top the Friday night bill at Hillside Farm in Great Amwell near Ware, with Sham 69 and The Farm also playing.

The Undertones headline the other night of this three-day festival featuring everything from Mod and punk to indie, ska and Northern Soul.

Others on the bill include The Selecter, From The Jam, The Blockheads, Bad Manners and Skids.





9. Wilkestock Charity Music Festival

This charity music festival will feature dozens of grassroots acts across multiple stages at Frogmore Hill on new dates from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.





10. House & Classics Festival

There's a huge line-up of DJs across five arenas at this event set for the Hertfordshire County Showground on Saturday, August 14.

Among the DJs lined up are Todd Terry, Brandon Block, Terry Farley, and Alex P.





11. Slam Dunk Festival

Having twice been postponed in 2020, and put back from May until September this year, Slam Dunk is finally due to return to Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alt-rock line-up features headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco.

The bill also includes the recently added Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and many more.

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 in Hatfield Park. He has been added to the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up. - Credit: Alan Davies





All music events are subject to change, depending on the latest government coronavirus restrictions.