Gallery
Summer music festival returns to Hatfield after last year's cancellation
- Credit: John Andrews
Following last summer's cancellation, music festival Folk by the Oak finally returned to Hatfield on Sunday.
The all-day celebration of folk, roots and acoustic music took over the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field at Hatfield House.
Regular festival-goes will have noticed a few differences in Hatfield Park this year.
There was a reduced capacity due to coronavirus safety measures, and revellers were spaced out more in the open-air setting.
The FBTO main stage – also used for the previous night's Hatfield Battle Proms concert – was much larger.
The scheduled line-up, which had already changed a few times since last summer's cancelled festival, again due to coronavirus restrictions, also had a few last-minute alterations.
The Young'uns were forced to cancel their planned appearance after band member David Eagle tested positive for COVID last week.
Folk by the Oak patron Jim Moray replaced the award-winning trio on Sunday's bill.
On the eve of the festival, Sam Sweeney was also forced to pull out after being involved in a car crash the night before FBTO's long-awaited return. Jack Rutter took Sam's place.
Despite the changes, bluesman Seasick Steve still closed the main stage in Hatfield.
After the festival's fireworks finale, FBTO tweeted: "Our final thank you for the night, to @SeasickSteve for closing our festival with such wit, charm and style.
"And thank you to our wonderful audience for making this such an exceptional day and welcoming all our artists so warmly. Safe travels home one and all!"
There were also performances on a scorching hot day from the likes of Somerset singer-songwriter and guitarist Kitty Macfarlane, acclaimed 'Barnsley Nightingale' Kate Rusby – her first live gig in front of an audience in 18 months – and folk-punk band Skinny Lister with a riotous, rip-roaring set.
Folk by the Oak posted on Twitter: "Thank you @katerusby for a simply divine set. The perfect combination of Yorkshire wit and wondrous vocals.
"You have long been an inspiration to Folk by the Oak and we are so thrilled to finally be able to welcome you back."
After their set, Skinny Lister posted on their Instagram page a picture of themselves on stage with the Hatfield crowd behind them with the words: "BACK IN THE GAME! And it felt great! Thank you so much @folkbytheoak 🌳🤘"