An award-winning former EastEnders and Hollyoaks star will appear in a comedy drama production coming to the stage in Potters Bar.

Gemma Bissix is one of the stars of Mum's The Word, which can be seen at the Wyllyotts Theatre on Wednesday, October 12.

Red Entertainment, in association with Towngate Theatre, Basildon, bring this hilarious and heart-warming show written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams to Potters Bar.

Described as "the mother of all shows", this rollercoaster comedy is a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood.

Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends. Based on experiences all mothers share, this is group therapy like never before!

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a mum-to-be, this show has me both splitting at the sides and overwhelmed with emotion, it is everything I didn’t know me and my friends needed.”

Gemma Bissix is best known for her role as Clare Bates in EastEasters and as the evil Clare Devine in Hollyoaks. Her exit storyline in the Channel 4 soap contributed to the show winning the Best Soap Award for the first time at the British Soap Awards in 2014.

She has also appeared on Dancing On Ice and reached the quarter-finals on Celebrity MasterChef. Her television credits include a guest lead in the long-running BBC series Doctors and the ITV series Crime Stories.

The cast also includes comic actress Sarah Dearlove and Amy Ambrose.





For Mum's The Word tickets, visit https://wyllyottstheatre.co.uk/