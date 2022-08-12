Watch the Treasure Island panto in Campus West this Christmas

The much-awaited 2022 Treasure Island show is back with a completely original take on the familiar tale.

The return of this much-loved script is written by duo Jonas Cemm and Joe Sargent from JoJoPanto, and produced once again by the talented team at Campus West.

The story of the show is about a brave young boy, Jim Hawkins, as he joins a ship's crew seeking fortune and buried treasure and pits his wits against the dastardly Long John Silver. The show is guaranteed to be entertaining with its piratical high-jinks, swashbuckling, and silliness by the barrel-load.

Treasure Island at Campus West start from Thursday, December 8, 2022 to Monday, January 2, 2023 with ticket prices from just £19. School performances are also available with tickets at £10 and a 'teachers go free' offer.

There will also be a version for adults only entitled 'Pleasure Island'. In a record run for the over-18s shows, there will be 10 performances of the no holds barred show that takes the hurly-burly fun, saucy gags and cheeky slap 'n' tickle to a whole new level.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, the council's Executive Member, Leisure and Community, said: “We are delighted to return with a production of Treasure Island, especially as it takes us back to where it all began 49 years ago.

"Our annual panto has grown to hold a special place in the heart of the Welwyn Hatfield community, and every year we see people coming from further afield to see why it gets such great reviews.

“Part of the recipe is our wonderful writers. We start with a good script and a cracking storyline, add some hugely talented actors and brilliant musical arrangements, then finish it off with a sprinkle of Campus West Christmas magic - cook that lot up in front of a packed theatre and you have a guaranteed good time!”