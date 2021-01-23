This week's pick of the movies made in Herts on TV

Video

Published: 10:43 PM January 23, 2021

1. Johnny English Reborn

Sunday, January 24

Channel 5, 1.20pm.

Rowan Atkinson returns as the titular secret agent in this 2011 spy comedy sequel.

After filming scenes of the original movie in St Albans Cathedral, Brocket Hall takes centre stage this time around for a scene involving the inept Johnny English playing a round of golf.

After an assassination attempt on Karlenko out on the course, Johnny English flies off in a helicopter – cutting down trees at Brocket Hall as he goes.

"What's our altitude? About 18 inches," English's colleague Agent Tucker says as they ask for directions to the nearest hospital.

The movie also stars Gillian Anderson and Rosamund Pike.





2. V For Vendetta

Sunday, January 24

Sky Cinema Sci-fi (Sky 311), 6.45pm.

V for Vendetta is a 2005 dystopian political action movie written by the Wachowskis starring Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving as V, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry and John Hurt.

V For Vendetta. Picture: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment - Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

In a Britain crushed by a cruel dictator, a masked avenger enlists Natalie Portman in a fight for freedom.

The film opens with Guy Fawkes being executed in scenes filmed outside the South Front of Hatfield House.

It’s fitting as it was one of the current Lord Salisbury’s ancestors who helped to foil the real Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

V For Vendetta. Picture: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment - Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment





3. Saving Private Ryan

Sunday, January 24

Sky Cinema Must See Movies (Sky 302), 8pm.

Before Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks filmed Band of Brothers in Hatfield, they also shot scenes of this Oscar-winning World War Two epic on the former British Aerospace site in the town.

Filmmakers built a huge set for the fictional ruined French village of Ramelle on the aerodrome site.

In the movie, Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in combat.

After filming the first three Indiana Jones movies at Elstree, Spielberg also returned to the studios to make Saving Private Ryan.





4. The Shining

Sunday, January 24

Sky Cinema Must See Movies (Sky 302), 10.50pm.

Here's Johnny!

Jack Nicholson stars as hotel caretaker Jack Torrance, a struggling writer and recovering alcoholic who terrorises his wife and young son in this unsettling horror classic that celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Despite being set in the Rocky Mountains, the movie was mostly filmed in Hertfordshire, after director Stanley Kubrick took over Elstree Studios for the lengthy shoot.

Sets for the various rooms inside the Overlook Hotel were constructed on the soundstages at Elstree.

You can also see Kubrick's chilling adaptation of the Stephen King novel on Sky Cinema Sci-fi on Thursday, January 28 at 10.35pm.





5. All The Money in The World

Monday, January 25

Film4, 9pm.

This 2017 Ridley Scott thriller is based on the true story of the abduction of John Paul Getty III – the grandson of American oil tycoon J. Paul Getty – in 1973.

Hatfield House doubles for super rich Getty senior's country estate in England.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, scenes from the movie had to be shot again just weeks before its release after Kevin Spacey's performance as billionaire J. Paul Getty was erased from the finished filmed.

Spacey's replacement, veteran Christopher Plummer, subsequently won an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor after reshooting Spacey's scenes at Hatfield House.

The Marble Hall, the Library, the South Front approach to Hatfield House, and the East Garden near the maze were all used as locations.

The movie's original trailer also featured classic track Time of the Season by The Zombies.

FX and BBC miniseries Trust, with Donald Sutherland this time playing J. Paul Getty, also filmed scenes at Hatfield House.





6. The World's End

Tuesday, January 26

Sky Cinema Sci-fi (Sky 311), 9pm.

Hardly a week goes by without one of Edgar Wright's Cornetto Trilogy being shown on TV.

Following zombie flick Shaun of the Dead and cop buddy movie Hot Fuzz, The World's End is Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's conclusion to the Blood and Ice Cream Trilogy.

Simon Pegg during filming of The World's End - Credit: Archant

The apocalyptic sci-fi comedy centres on a group of friends – 'the five musketeers' – led by Gary King (Pegg) reuniting for an epic pub crawl around their hometown. But things have changed in Newton Haven.

The famous Golden Mile around Newton Haven was filmed on location in Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth. How many local venues can you spot in the movie?

Simon Pegg during filming of The World's End in Letchworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard - Credit: Archant

As well as Pegg and Frost, the film also stars Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, Eddie Marsan, Rosamund Pike, and Pierce Brosnan.





7. Harry Brown

Tuesday, January 26

5Star, 11.05pm.

An elderly ex-serviceman resolves to exact revenge on the young gang of hoodies who murdered his best friend by doling out his own brand of justice in this 2009 crime thriller.

Michael Caine stars as widowed Royal Marines veteran Harry Brown in this vigilante movie which includes scenes shot at Elstree Studios.

It was Caine's first movie filmed at the Hertsmere Borough Council-owned studios since Get Carter in 1971.

The crime drama also stars Ben Drew, aka rapper Plan B, and Emily Mortimer as Detective Inspector Alice Frampton.





8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Friday, January 29

Sky Cinema Hits (Sky 303), 6.45pm.

Tom Holland stars as the web-slinging teenager, whose holiday is cut short when Europe comes under attack.

This 2019 superhero sequel was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

While on a school trip, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) meets Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in Prague.

The scenes were filmed in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House.

Brocket Hall hosted the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Far From Home during filming.

Filming also took place at London Stansted Airport. It doubled for Newark Airport.





9. The Monuments Men

Friday, January 29

Film4, 6.40pm.

George Clooney, Matt Damon and Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville star in this Second World War drama filmed just across the county border at IWM Duxford in south Cambridgeshire.

Based on a true story, The Monuments Men is an action drama focusing on an unlikely World War Two platoon, tasked with going into Europe to rescue artistic masterpieces from Nazi thieves and return them to their rightful owners.

Duxford, a real-life Second World War air base nine miles from Royston, was also recently used as a filming location for the new Wonder Woman 1984 blockbuster.







