6 movies on TV this week featuring scenes filmed in Hatfield

Published: 9:17 PM June 27, 2021

Hatfield is fast becoming a favourite filming location for TV and movie makers.

Vin Diesel's latest Fast & Furious blockbuster includes scenes shot at Hatfield House.

Hatfield House from the air - Credit: Hatfield House

With F9 motoring to the top of the cinema box office on both sides of the Atlantic, here's six movies on terrestrial TV and Sky this week that include scenes filmed in Welwyn Hatfield.





1. Wonder Woman

Fast & Furious franchise star Gal Gadot plays the Amazon princess in this fantasy adventure set during World War One.

Scenes of the movie were filmed in the Long Gallery at Hatfield House, with Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor infiltrating a German High Command gala being held in a Belgian chateau.

You can watch Wonder Woman at 6.15pm on ITV2 on Monday, June 28.





2. V for Vendetta

Natalie Portman in V For Vendetta. Picture: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment - Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

It's rather fitting that in the opening minutes of this dystopian political thriller Guy Fawkes is executed in scenes filmed at Hatfield House.

For the current Marquess of Salisbury is a direct descendant of the man who uncovered the plot to kill King James I.

Robert Cecil, the 1st Earl of Salisbury and Secretary of State to Elizabeth I and James I – and the man who built today's Hatfield House – played a key role in discovering the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

Natalie Portman in V For Vendetta. Picture: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment - Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

In a Britain crushed by a cruel dictator, a masked avenger enlists Evey, played by Natalie Portman, in a fight for freedom

V for Vendetta can be seen on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi (channel 311) on Tuesday, June 29 at 8am and 7.25pm.

The film will also be shown at 12.25am and 8am on Sky Cinema Thriller (309) on Saturday, July 3.





3. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

This spy thriller, starring Chris Pine in the lead role, also visited Hatfield for filming with an area of the town transformed into Dearborn in the US state of Michigan.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, scenes were shot at the High View shopping arcade.

The distinctive St John's Church was also converted into a Russian Orthodox church St Uriel the Archangel for the movie.

The production crew setting up outside St John's Church in the Hilltop area of Hatfield during filming of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. - Credit: Archant

While neither Pine, as CIA analyst-turned-action hero Jack Ryan, nor co-star Keira Knightley were spotted on set in Hatfield, a Russian sleeper cell is activated in the movie in the Hilltop area of town in a pivotal plot twist.

The Jack Ryan crew on set outside St John's Church in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit can be seen on Film4 on Wednesday, June 30 at 9pm.





4. Batman Begins

Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie with Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader was filmed at Hatfield House, with the Jacobean mansion doubling for the inside of Wayne Manor.

Christopher Nolan's successful Dark Knight trilogy returned to the Hertfordshire stately home to film sequences on the estate for this origin film starring Christian Bale as Batman.

You can see Batman Begins at 7pm on Thursday, July 1 on Sky Cinema Superhero (Sky channel 302).





5. Sleepy Hollow

Johnny Depp is 18th-century police detective Ichabod Crane investigating a ghoulish murder mystery in a moody village in this Gothic horror movie directed by Tim Burton.

Also starring Christina Ricci, Christopher Walken and Miranda Richardson, scenes of Sleepy Hollow were filmed at the Hatfield House estate.

You can see the movie on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi on Thursday, July 1 at 7.50am and 8.05pm.





6. Sherlock Holmes

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels creator Guy Ritchie was born in Hatfield and the film director shot scenes of his reinterpretation of Sherlock Holmes starring Robert Downey Jr as the eponymous sleuth at Hatfield House.

The stately home this time doubles for the headquarters of the Temple of the Four Orders, with Holmes meeting Sir Thomas Rotheram there.

After being blindfolded, Holmes is presented to Rotheram – played by James Fox – in what is actually the Long Gallery of the Jacobean mansion.

Jude Law plays Holmes' sidekick Watson in Ritchie's barnstorming take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary detective.

The action mystery adventure can be seen on Sky Cinema Action (Sky 307) at 8am and 7.30pm on Friday, July 2.