9 movies filmed on location in Hertfordshire to watch this week

With Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet spotted filming the new Wonka movie in St Albans, here's 9 films shot on location in Hertfordshire

From Indiana Jones to Batman, and Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp to the latest instalment of the high-octane Fast & Furious franchise, there's plenty of Herts to see on screen in these blockbusters.









1. Raiders of the Lost Ark

Having already filmed the original Star Wars movie at Elstree Studios, Harrison Ford returned to the county for the first Indiana Jones epic.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark - Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd

Harrison Ford whips it to the Nazis in a race to locate the Ark of the Covenant as Indiana Jones makes his debut in Steven Spielberg's rollicking ride.

Steven Spielberg based production of the action-adventure at Elstree, now owned by Hertsmere Borough Council, with huge sets built at the Hertfordshire studios.

"I hate snakes." Harrison Ford as archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark - Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd

Thousands of snakes were required for the Well of the Souls scenes shot on one of the stages at Elstree Studios.

You can watch again the exploits of globe-trotting archaeologist Dr Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark on Sunday, March 6 at 10.30am and 7pm on Sky Cinema.

Archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is hired by the US government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark - Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd

With Sky Action/Adventure dedicated to Indiana Jones movies on Sunday, you can also see Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom at 9pm, and then Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade at 11pm.

All three blockbusters were partly filmed at Elstree Studios.

Sean Connery and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade. - Credit: © 2002 by Paramount Pictures.





2. Batman

Michael Keaton as Batman faces off against his arch-enemy The Joker, played by Jack Nicholson, in 1989 movie Batman. - Credit: © 1989 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

With Robert Pattinson currently starring in The Batman at cinemas, you can watch again Tim Burton's classic 1989 Batman movie on Sky Cinema's dedicated Batman channel this week.

Michael Keaton on screen as Bruce Wayne in a Batman scene filmed at Knebworth House. The movie is here being screened at outdoor cinema with Knebworth House as the backdrop. - Credit: Alan Davies

Michael Keaton stars in the dual role of Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader, with Knebworth House and Hatfield House doubling for Wayne Manor.

Scenes at Hatfield House featuring Keaton were shot on location in the Long Gallery, Marble Hall and Library.

You might also recognise Wayne Manor's Great Hall in which Bruce Wayne has dinner with Kim Basinger's Vicki Vale as the Banqueting Hall at Knebworth House.

In Batman, Keaton's Bruce Wayne takes on Jack Nicholson's villainous Joker in this Gothic Gotham fantasy directed by Tim Burton.

Batman poster. - Credit: Warner Bros.

You can see Batman on Sky Cinema Greats on Sunday, March 6 at 3.40pm and again at 10.45pm. There are a number of other screenings at various times during the week.

The same channel will also be screening this week Batman Begins with Christian Bale this time playing the Caped Crusader.

Scenes were shot in the grounds of the Hatfield House estate.





3. Sleepy Hollow

Another Tim Burton movie partly filmed on location in the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow. - Credit: © Paramount Pictures and Mandalay Pictures LLC.

This Gothic 1999 supernatural horror movie stars Johnny Depp as 18th-century cop Ichabod Crane investigating a series of ghoulish murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow by a mysterious Headless Horseman.

Johnny Depp is Ichabod Crane and Christina Ricci as Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow. - Credit: Paramount Pictures and Mandalay Pictures LLC.

Also starring Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon and Christopher Walken, you can see Sleepy Hollow on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi/Horror on Sunday, March 6 at 6.10pm and on Monday, March 7 at 2.35pm.

Johnny Depp is Ichabod Crane, an eccentric investigator determined to stop the murderous Headless Horseman, in Sleepy Hollow. - Credit: © Paramount Pictures and Mandalay Pictures LLC.





4. Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr plays Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective in this 2009 movie directed by Hatfield-born Guy Ritchie.

After a string of brutal, ritualistic murders, Holmes and Watson arrive just in time to save the latest victim and uncover the killer, the unrepentant Lord Blackwood.

Robert Downey Jr is the eponymous sleuth and Jude Law his sidekick Watson in Sherlock Holmes. - Credit: © 2009 Warner Bros.

Before his hanging, Blackwood warns Holmes that death has no power over him, and when Blackwood's apparent resurrection and latest deadly plot panic London and confound Scotland Yard, Holmes and Watson plunge into a world of the dark arts and startling new technologies, where logic is sometimes the best crime-fighting weapon.

In the movie, which is being screened on Sky Cinema Hits on Monday, March 7 at 8pm, Hatfield House doubles for the headquarters of the Temple of the Four Orders, with Holmes meeting Sir Thomas Rotheram there.

James Fox as Sir Thomas Rotherham with Robert Downey Jr as Sherlock Holmes in a scene filmed in Hatfield House. - Credit: © 2009 Warner Bros. Ent

After being blindfolded, Holmes is presented to Sir Thomas Rotheram – played by James Fox – in what is actually the Long Gallery of the Jacobean mansion.

As well as Golden Globe winner Robert Downey Jr as the eponymous sleuth, Jude Law plays his sidekick Watson in Guy Ritchie's barnstorming take on the legendary detective.

Robert Downey Jr is the eponymous sleuth and Jude Law his sidekick Watson in Sherlock Holmes. - Credit: © 2009 Warner Bros

It's not the only Sherlock movie partly filmed at Hatfield House though.

The Netflix movie Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the youngest Holmes sibling, was also shot on location at Hatfield House. The Tewkesbury's Basilwether Hall is portrayed on screen by Lord Salisbury's mansion.





5. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows can be seen on Sky Cinema. - Credit: © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Guy Ritchie returned to Hatfield House for this 2011 Sherlock sequel once again starring Robert Downey Jr.

Scenes were shot in the Marble Hall and Library this time as Sherlock takes on arch-nemesis Moriarty in a battle of wits.

It can be seen on Sky Cinema Hits on Tuesday, March 8 at 8pm.





6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. - Credit: ©Warner Brothers

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton team up once more for an update of Roald Dahl's wonderfully wicked tale of greedy kids and an oddball sweet-maker named Willy Wonka.

Hatfield House this time doubles for the family home of Golden Ticket winner Veruca Salt, with scenes filmed in the Armoury with James Fox playing Mr Salt.

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. - Credit: ©Warner Brothers

The exterior of the Salt family mansion is Wrotham Park near Potters Bar, which can also be seen in the forthcoming second season of Bridgerton.

The Willy Wonka children's fantasy movie can be seen on Sky Cinema Hits on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm and at 1.20pm on Friday, March 11.

Johnny Depp stars as Willy Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. - Credit: © Warner Brothers International Television.





7. St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold

St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold was partly filmed at Knebworth House as this picture shows. - Credit: © 2009 Fragile St Trinian's Limited and Entertainment Film Distributors Limited.

This 2009 St Trinian's sequel starring Rupert Everett, David Tennant and Colin Firth was partly filmed on location at Knebworth House with the Hertfordshire mansion doubling for notorious girls' school in the comedy adventure.

St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold sees the schoolgirls of St Trinians hunt for buried treasure after discovering headmistress Miss Fritton is related to a famous pirate. - Credit: © 2009 Fragile St Trinian's Limited and Entertainment Film Distributors Limited.

In the movie, the girls of St Trinian's hunt for buried treasure after discovering headmistress Miss Fritton is related to a famous pirate.

A rollercoaster-style treasure hunt for the legendary Fritton’s Gold ensues as the schoolgirls face their most fearsome establishment rivals yet, but the feisty and ever resourceful girls of St Trinian’s are undeterred in their mission to outwit the villainous Pomfrey (David Tennant) and his sidekicks from the woman-hating secret society known as AD1.

Rupert Everett returns as unconventional headmistress Camilla Fritton in St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold. - Credit: © 2009 Fragile St Trinian's Limited and Entertainment Film Distributors Limited.

Rupert Everett returns as unconventional headmistress Camilla Fritton and Colin Firth as her old flame Geoffrey Thwaites, with the cast also including the late Sarah Harding, of Girls Aloud fame.

You can see the adventure on Sky Cinema Comedy at 2.35pm and 10.05pm on Thursday, March 10.

St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold sees the schoolgirls of St Trinian's hunt for buried treasure with Knebworth House doubling for St Trinian's - Credit: © 2009 Fragile St Trinian's Limited and Entertainment Film Distributors Limited.





8. First Knight

First Knight stars Sean Connery as King Arthur alongside Julia Ormond as Guinevere and Richard Gere as Sir Lancelot. - Credit: © 1995 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

King Arthur (Sean Connery) finds himself in danger of losing his wife Guinevere to the once-loyal Sir Lancelot in this medieval epic also starring Richard Gere and Julia Ormond.

King Arthur's wedding scene was filmed at St Albans Cathedral.

The Arthurian adventure can be seen on Sky Cinema Greats at 8pm on Friday, March 11.

First Knight stars Sean Connery, Richard Gere and Julia Ormond - Credit: © 1995 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.





9. Fast & Furious 9

John Cena as Jakob and Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9. - Credit: NBC Universal © 2020 Universal City Studios Productions

Number nine of this list had to be Fast 9.

With Fast 10 already in the pipeline, The Fast Saga's ninth instalment finally arrives on Sky Cinema Premiere on Friday, March 11.

Vin Diesel shot scenes for the movie in the grounds of Hatfield House, with the Hertfordshire stately home hosting the tuner party in the movie with cars worth millions parked on the North Front.

In this full throttle adventure, Dom Toretto faces his younger brother Jakob, played by wrestling legend John Cena.

You can see it on Sky Cinema Premiere at 10.15am and 8pm.