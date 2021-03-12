Mum's the word... 9 Mother's Day gift ideas in Herts

Published: 2:18 PM March 12, 2021 Updated: 2:31 PM March 12, 2021

Enjoy a walk on a woodland trail with mum this Mother's Day. - Credit: The Grove Hotel​

Looking for that last-minute Mother's Day gift? Here's a number of ideas on how to treat mum this year in our Mother's Day 2021 gift guide.

Whether you are lucky enough to be celebrating Mother’s Day in-person or – like many of us – will be showering the special lady in your life with love from afar, there are still plenty of ways to bring a big smile to her face this Mothering Sunday on March 14.

From beautiful blooms to adrenaline adventures you can look forward to sharing together over the coming months, Visit Herts has rounded up its favourite gift ideas, perfect for treating each and every type of mother figure.

Mum’s the word...

Knebworth House. - Credit: Alan Davies

1. Knebworth House

One of the unsung stars of everyone's favourite Netflix binge, The Crown, if Knebworth House is good enough for our Royals, it's good enough for the Queen in your life, too!

Treat your leading lady to the gift that keeps on giving when you buy one of Knebworth's 2021 season tickets.

With access to the park, gardens, adventure playground, and dinosaur trail, along with entry to selected special events and exclusive discounts, you're sure to win some serious brownie points with this thoughtful treat.

Rafting at the Lee Valley White Water Centre. - Credit: Eleanor Bentall

2. Lee Valley

After spending weeks curled up at home, racking your brain for an active-themed present can be challenging, especially when our county's leisure centres and gyms remain closed.

So why not give your fitness-fanatic mum something to look forward to with a Lee Valley experience day voucher?

Valid for two years, this really is the perfect present to get those avid athlete's legs stretched post-lockdown.

With options for white water rafting at the county's Olympic venue, cycling, horse riding, and much more, you're sure to get her heart racing with this adrenaline-fuelled gift.

St Albans' medieval Clock Tower. - Credit: Alan Davies

3. Enjoy St Albans

History, culture, entertainment, food and drink, shopping, green spaces, and beautiful accommodation.

Yes, to put it simply, St Albans has it all.

And, while we're counting down the days until we can pop back for a spot of retail therapy in the cathedral city's historic streets, it is still possible to shop St Albans from the comfort of your own home ahead of this Mother's Day.

Whether you're searching for something that sparkles, something stylish, something that smells divine, or something sustainable, you'll find all this – and much, much more – at the Shop St Albans online hub.

With home delivery, collection deals, and special offers, finding the perfect present for mum has never been easier.

Visit www.enjoystalbans.com/offers for more.





4. Aylett Nurseries

If mum's been tuning in avidly to Your Garden Made Perfect with Angela Scanlon on BBC Two these last few weeks, she may be feeling inspired by now to roll up her sleeves and don the gardening gloves herself in the coming months.

Spring is the perfect time of year to head outside and put a stamp on your outside space.

For the green-fingered lady in your life, Aylett Nurseries in St Albans has a fantastic range of garden related gifts, from traditional plants and flowers to bird boxes and outdoor accessories.

What's more, if you simply don't know where to start, Aylett also offer a wide range of gift cards that can be ordered online and sent direct to mum's front door.

Visit www.aylettnurseries.co.uk for more.

Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House. - Credit: Sopwell House

5. Sopwell House

If you'd usually opt to take mum out for a fabulous foodie experience, we've got the perfect solution for you.

While you may not be able to dine out right now, there's nothing better than having something exciting to look forward to, marked in the calendar – particularly when we've not actually had the chance to use that 2021 planner we got for Christmas yet!

Treat your loved one to a voucher for Champagne Afternoon Tea at stunning Sopwell House, where your lucky recipient can look forward to freshly-made pastries, cakes and delightful treats, accompanied by traditional finger sandwiches and scones with cream and jam.

All served in Sopwell's stylish restaurant with a glass of bubbly. Yum!





6. The Grove

A virtual show of hands for anybody whose mother has uttered the phrase "the only present I need is your presence" before. Just us? We thought not.

There is literally no better Mother's Day gift than an experience: something you can enjoy together when lockdown finally lifts.

Plan an escape to the countryside with the promise of staying at the glorious Grove Hotel, where she can indulge in delectable dining options and relaxing spa experiences.

What's more, she will almost certainly require a travel companion for her escape, and who better to accompany her than... well... you? Win-win!

Visit www.thegrove.co.uk for more.





7. Hitchin Lavender

A decent night’s sleep is a hard to come by for busy mums at the best of times.

Throw on top of that a long bout of home-schooling in the midst of a pandemic, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a series of sleepless nights.

Luckily for us, here in Herts we're home to the wonderful Hitchin Lavender; a family-run farm which comes alive with a 12-acre blanket of lavender each summer.

Why not browse Hitchin Lavender's selection of calming and soothing products via their online store, and gift a night of blissfully interrupted zzz's this Mother's Day?

Visit www.hitchinlavender.com for more.





8. Puddingstone Distillery

Upgrade mum's go-to tipple with a delicious bottle of gin, distilled right on her doorstep here in Herts.

Founded by Kate and Ben Marston, Hertfordshire’s first gin distillery – Puddingstone Distillery – opened its doors back in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Their award-winning London Dry, Cask Aged and Navy Strength Campfire gins are distilled, bottled, and labelled on site, and make the perfect gifts for any budding gin connoisseurs in your life.





9. Watford

Let's face it, some mums are just impossible to buy for. But fear not, for even the indecisive can be catered for here in Herts.

Take the 'umming' and 'ahhing' straight out of gifting, and instead discover the very best that Watford has to offer in the form of one handy gift card.

Simply select the amount you wish to credit your card with, purchase direct online, and watch mum's face beam on Mother's Day when she realises that there's an upcoming shopping spree on the horizon.





For more information about Hertfordshire, visit www.visitherts.co.uk



