The cover of Michael Bublé's new studio album Higher, set for release on March 25 via Warner Records / Reprise Records. - Credit: Warner Records / Reprise Records.

Ahead of appearing live in concert in Hatfield this summer, singing superstar Michael Bublé will release his 11th studio album.

The multiple Grammy-winning Canadian crooner is set to bring his much-delayed An Evening With Michael Bublé tour to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 23.

The outdoor show in Hertfordshire was originally due to take place in the summer of 2020 but has been postponed twice since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans attending this summer's rescheduled show in Hatfield Park will be treated to new material after Haven't Met You Yet star Bublé today (January 28) released new single I’ll Never Not Love You, which finds the multi-platinum global entertainer at the peak of his vocal and creative powers.

I’ll Never Not Love You will be followed by new album Higher on March 25 via Warner Records / Reprise Records. Higher is now available to pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Allen Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney, Higher is Michael’s first studio album in three years.

It follows the 10th anniversary of the release of his hugely successful Christmas album.

Michael said: “This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things.

"I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations.

"Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on.

"I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

The new album includes a magical duet with Willie Nelson on his song Crazy, Michael’s heartfelt version of the Sir Paul McCartney-penned and produced song My Valentine, and the Bob Dylan classic Make You Feel My Love.

It also includes three originals written by Michael Bublé, notably the new single I’ll Never Not Love You.

Other highlights are his take on the Sam Cooke classic Bring It On Home To Me, a cover of Barry White's You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, and the joyous A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.

The album closes with a dramatic version of Smile accompanied by a gospel choir.

Greg Wells said: “Michael Bublé is a great dance partner. He gives me lots of credit but I credit him for opening up his trust to try working with a new team. He’s a phenomenal hitmaker.”

Bob Rock added: “Since I’ve worked with him, this was the most focused and inspired Michael has been.

"He understood the record he wanted to make. He had a clear vision. As soon as we started, he stuck his neck out to make each song get to the place that he was hearing it in his head.”

Bublé started singing at the age of four in his family's home in Burnaby, Canada, and hasn’t stopped since.

His self-titled debut album on Reprise Records was released in 2005, and a series of international multi-platinum number one albums followed, with Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011), To Be Loved (2013) and Love (2018) all topping the UK’s Official Album Chart.

His Christmas album continues to stream in its millions and returns to the top 10 every year, reaching 10 x platinum status in the UK, and making his voice synonymous with the festive season.

One of an elite group of artists to play London’s 02 venue a total of 21 times to date, Michael Bublé will return to the UK this summer to play a series of shows in beautiful locations across the country, including his eagerly awaited date in Hatfield.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk for a full list of An Evening With Michael Bublé dates and ticket information.



